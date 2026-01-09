A converged AI workspace gives product managers and agents full context to ship more quality features in less time.
They're embedded across workflows to automate execution, reporting, and more – empowering product managers to focus on innovation.
Turns feature ideas into structured briefs aligned with your product strategy.
End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.
AI agents need context to work – but product managers face tool chaos, constant context switching, and sprints that never deliver what was planned.
The old way:
❌ Juggling 7+ tools every day.
❌ AI without work context.
❌ Time wasted on rework.
❌ Inefficient daily standups.
❌ Sprints misaligned with the roadmap.
Product managers and agents have full context with every work app they need, engineering and UX stay aligned, and visibility is automatic.
The new way:
✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ AI with full work context.
✅ No time wasted on rework.
✅ Automated standup summaries.
✅ Sprints aligned to your roadmap.
Ship products 37% faster with AI automation at every stage.
Sprint velocity.
In one AI workspace.
Of engineering teams.
Break down silos with product, engineering, and design teams aligned in one workspace.
Map product vision with Docs, build roadmaps with custom views, draw user flows in Whiteboards, and write PRDs with AI.
Work in sprints or Kanban together, track developer capacity, see dependencies in Gantt charts, and monitor status with Dashboards.
Collect design requests with Forms, share feedback with Clips, record user interviews with Notetaker, and track UX capacity.
AI has complete context across your entire tech stack, and product managers find what they need in seconds.
"Jira wasn't going to work for our team going forward. Having a single platform like ClickUp where we can manage all aspects of development has transformed both our collaboration and efficiency"
-Alexander Haywood, Managing Director
"ClickUp allowed us to 3x our productivity without having to scale our team and keeps our engineering department hyper-focused on the right initiatives. We use automated sprints to prioritize requests and provide real-time visibility and progress to our stakeholders."
-Nick Herrera, Sr. Director of Engineering
Tap into proven playbooks, expert frameworks, and AI strategies to ship quality features faster.
The comprehensive framework for sprint planning, execution, and reporting – with AI agents streamlining every stage.
Six steps to integrate AI into sprints: automate tasks, track progress, enhance collaboration, and improve retrospectives with analytics.
