Agile Execution

Ship continuous innovation with AI

A converged AI workspace gives product managers and agents full context to ship more quality features in less time.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
Trusted by the best
AI Agents

Meet the 24/7 AI teammates for agile development

They're embedded across workflows to automate execution, reporting, and more – empowering product managers to focus on innovation.

Turns feature ideas into structured briefs aligned with your product strategy.

Product Brief Agent

Product Brief Agent
Convergence + AI

Ship products 37% faster

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.

Problem

Work sprawl is killing sprint velocity

AI agents need context to work – but product managers face tool chaos, constant context switching, and sprints that never deliver what was planned.

The old way:

❌ Juggling 7+ tools every day.
❌ AI without work context.
❌ Time wasted on rework.
❌ Inefficient daily standups.
❌ Sprints misaligned with the roadmap.

Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Product managers and agents have full context with every work app they need, engineering and UX stay aligned, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ AI with full work context.
✅ No time wasted on rework.
✅ Automated standup summaries.
✅ Sprints aligned to your roadmap.

The new era of work

The AI-powered agile development lifecycle

Ship products 37% faster with AI automation at every stage.

Ideate
Turn ideas into a detailed backlog in minutes. AI drafts user stories with full context, assigns story points, and links work directly to your roadmap.
Agile Execution - Backlog
Sprint
Automate sprints with complete context. AI allocates resources, maps dependencies in Gantt charts, and links product strategy to committed work.
Agile Execution - Gantt Chart
Build
CodeGen Agent writes production-ready code for faster review. Git integrations push commits to tasks while AI keeps shipping statuses updated.
Agile Execution - Git Integration
Test
Get complete visibility into live sprint status. Real-time dashboards and custom views keep stakeholders aligned on what's testing, shipping, or stalled without meetings.
Agile Execution - Sprint Dashboard
Report
View sprint performance automatically. No spreadsheets. No manual work. Access real-time insights on velocity, burndown, and team performance.
Agile Execution - Reporting Sprint Velocity

Unlock real value when product managers and AI team up

37% faster

Sprint velocity.

7+ tools

In one AI workspace.

3x productivity

Of engineering teams.

Converge Teams

Bring software development teams together

Break down silos with product, engineering, and design teams aligned in one workspace.

Agile Execution - Product Mangement

Product Management

Map product vision with Docs, build roadmaps with custom views, draw user flows in Whiteboards, and write PRDs with AI.

Agile Execution - Engineering (1)

Engineering

Work in sprints or Kanban together, track developer capacity, see dependencies in Gantt charts, and monitor status with Dashboards.

UX Design Team

UX Design

Collect design requests with Forms, share feedback with Clips, record user interviews with Notetaker, and track UX capacity.

Integrations

Bring your knowledge and data together

AI has complete context across your entire tech stack, and product managers find what they need in seconds.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Real teams. Unreal results.

AI-powered product teams deliver real results.

yggdrasil-gaming-logo-vector-removebg-preview

"Jira wasn't going to work for our team going forward. Having a single platform like ClickUp where we can manage all aspects of development has transformed both our collaboration and efficiency"

-Alexander Haywood, Managing Director

Pressed

"ClickUp allowed us to 3x our productivity without having to scale our team and keeps our engineering department hyper-focused on the right initiatives. We use automated sprints to prioritize requests and provide real-time visibility and progress to our stakeholders."

-Nick Herrera, Sr. Director of Engineering

Resources

Master AI-powered agile execution

Tap into proven playbooks, expert frameworks, and AI strategies to ship quality features faster.

Agile exe thumb

Agile Execution in the Age of AI Playbook

The comprehensive framework for sprint planning, execution, and reporting – with AI agents streamlining every stage.

Agile Execution in ClickUp is how you innovate at scale

How to Use AI for Agile Workflow Optimization

Six steps to integrate AI into sprints: automate tasks, track progress, enhance collaboration, and improve retrospectives with analytics.

ClickUp

Ready to innovate faster with ClickUp AI?

Plan faster, sprint smarter, ship more. Try AI-powered Agile Execution today!

