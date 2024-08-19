Join ClickUp's Affiliate Program

Become an affiliate and get rewarded for sharing the world's fastest-growing productivity platform with your network.

Free forever.
No credit card.

Payment Details

Earn by Helping Others Boost Productivity


Get up to $25 for every new free workspace referral—no confusing conditions, just results.

Program Details

Tiered Structure

Starter Affiliates

New affiliate benefits:

  • Up to $25 per new ClickUp workspace
  • Resource guide
  • Exclusive affiliate assets

Advanced Partners

Send 100 signups in a month:

  • 10% discount offer
  • Bonus Opportunities
  • Free ClickUp swag (US/Canada)

Premier Partners

Send 200 new signups in a month:

  • Custom reporting and creative
  • Dedicated landing pages
  • 1x1 account support
  • 15% discount offer

Program Guidelines

Guidelines for success

Please DO:

  1. Use branding from our brand page. Contact us if you need more assets.
  2. Place your affiliate link in blogs, comparisons, social media, etc.
  3. Promote ClickUp with your link on social media channels.

Please DON'T:

  1. Use your affiliate link on sites with adult or illegal content.
  2. Promote ClickUp without out branding guidelines.
  3. Use fraudulent marketing tactics.
  4. Abuse the program

About

FAQs

What are the conditions?

Your referral will not qualify for referral credit if the customer:

  1. Is already a ClickUp user.
  2. Self-referrals (referring yourself or your own organization).
  3. Customer's last touch before signing up was another paid marketing touch point.

View the full affiliate program terms here.

How long does the cookie last?

30 days.

What qualifies as a successful conversion?

In order to be considered a qualified referral, your unique affiliate link must be the last paid marketing click before initial contact with ClickUp. Please notes some countries are not currently commissionable and all referrals are subject to verification. We reserve the right to reject fraudulent signups.

What is the Payout Schedule?

  1. Actions are locked 1 month(s) after end of the month they are tracked.
  2. Approved transactions are paid 15 days after the end of the day they lock.

Have more questions?

Please contact us at affiliates@clickup.com if you ever have any questions or refer to our affiliate program guide here.

