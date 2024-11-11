ClickUp Beginners Webinar

Agenda highlights
- Best practices for getting started
- Task creation and collaboration
- Leverage views and AI for workflow upgrade
November 19
Are you ready to dive into ClickUp? Join us for a hands-on session where we’ll show you how to master the basics, stay organized, and collaborate like a pro in your workspace. You’ll walk away with practical tips, time-saving hacks, and the confidence to get the most out of your ClickUp experience.
Get to know ClickUp’s hierarchy and sidebar for easy navigation.
Create tasks, assign teammates, and collaborate seamlessly in one place.
Explore views, Me Mode, favorites, and smart search for an upgraded workflow.