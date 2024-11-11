November 19

ClickUp Beginners Webinar

Are you ready to dive into ClickUp? Join us for a hands-on session where we’ll show you how to master the basics, stay organized, and collaborate like a pro in your workspace. You’ll walk away with practical tips, time-saving hacks, and the confidence to get the most out of your ClickUp experience.

November 19
10 AM PT / 1 PM ET
Virtual

Agenda highlights


  • Best practices for getting started
  • Task creation and collaboration
  • Leverage views and AI for workflow upgrade
imgshotBG_updated

Ultimate beginner's guide

Navigate

Get to know ClickUp’s hierarchy and sidebar for easy navigation.

Collaborate

Create tasks, assign teammates, and collaborate seamlessly in one place.

Upgrade

Explore views, Me Mode, favorites, and smart search for an upgraded workflow.

Ready to dive in?

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime