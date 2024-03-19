How to Drive GTM Under a Unified Umbrella Campaign

Who is this playbook for?
This playbook is meant for marketing leaders looking to further integrate campaigns, unify teams, and improve GTM time with a consistent narrative.
A solid integrated marketing strategy will always make a bigger splash than sporadic plays, but how do you know if it's fully integrated? Increase GTM times by building a unified umbrella campaign across your team that actually embraces all your marketing channels and efforts.
Sporadic marketing activities simply don't work.
You've likely seen this stat—integrated marketing campaigns with four or more channels outperform standalone campaigns by 300%.
Unfortunately, data also shows businesses still miss the mark with 42% of integrated campaigns not being truly integrated across all marketing channels.
This is a common challenge, so realize you're not alone. Marketing leaders and channel owners feel these growing pains, especially once you've passed the experimental marketing phase.
If you're worried you're not getting the full bang for your marketing buck or witnessing wasted time and effort across teams, you're more prone to a poorly planned or fragmented go-to-market (GTM) strategy. It's easy to lose sight of what ties your GTM plans together.
Managing sporadic activities across multiple marketing channels easily leads to process inefficiencies—especially without a bird's eye view.
The solution is a unified umbrella campaign across the marketing team that actually embraces all your channels and efforts. Follow this process ahead of your next launch to refine your GTM strategy and target customers at every stage of the funnel with an integrated campaign resulting in better quality leads, higher conversion rates, and an increased pipeline.
Maybe you're preparing for your first-ever integrated campaign launch—or maybe you think your campaigns already are fully integrated and every channel, stakeholder, and asset is connected. But without taking a trip down your own buyer's funnel, it's hard to see the inefficiencies and missing pieces looming right under your nose.
You can figure this out pretty quickly by asking yourself:
A full-funnel marketing strategy hits consumers at every stage in the buyer's journey with personalized content that shares the same vision. This strategy not only guarantees you're taking advantage of every opportunity with your campaign's target audience but it's proven to work.
Full-funnel marketing campaigns see up to 45% higher ROI than those exclusively catering to a single stage in the buyer's funnel.
Continuously ask these foundational questions to keep your integrated marketing strategy polished, on the right path, and flexible to address any nuances. Asset gaps in your funnel or misguided content leave key channels untapped—and must be prioritized to ensure no customer is left behind.
Nailing the GTM strategy—quickly and efficiently—is one of the greatest challenges for marketers. Cracks in your campaign surface when teams aren't aligned on your assets, messaging, updates, or all of the above.
You've probably seen it before—marketing departments with smaller teams end up with siloed work, plugging away in their separate worlds. But like a well-tuned integrated campaign, marketing teams should also feel connected and unified under a single umbrella.
When your team starts working toward a common strategy, channel owners can more readily understand how their efforts advance the overall objective. As a marketing leader, you must ensure teams see themselves in the campaign KPIs and are included in all campaign updates. This reminds them why the work they do is valuable.
Without that connection, their creativity, performance, or feeling of fulfillment may suffer—along with the team's profitability.
Teams that clearly understand how their tasks contribute to broader objectives tend to be more engaged and responsive to customer needs. This leads to a significant increase in profitability—as much as 23% higher compared to poorly connected teams.
The solution lies in better collaboration, communication, and documentation for unobstructed visibility into your GTM strategy. This avoids accidental gatekeeping to key goals and stats. One of the best ways to organize and track your GTM plans is to have a centralized place for all your teams' work.
Finastra, one of the world's largest fintech companies, took this approach when they wanted to speed up GTM plans. Their 120-person team was divided between software and marketing functions, which made simple access to all GTM plans time-consuming and nearly impossible.
Instead, Finastra's marketing team unified their fragmented GTM plans into a central platform, which led to a 40% increase in GTM efficiency and a 30% increase in collaborative marketing activities.
Like a windmill generating energy as it spins, a flywheel content strategy generates engagement at every turn of the buyer's journey. Without a unified umbrella approach to your flywheel content, assets don't maintain a consistent message, which can result in missed opportunities for certain channels.
This is where a lot of marketers hit a wall.
With fewer than 10% of B2B businesses saying their brand messaging is consistent, there's a huge opportunity to align your campaign narrative. And it pays off. Consistent brand presentation across all platforms can increase revenue by up to 23% while overall brand consistency has been found to boost revenue by 10-20%.
Create marketing assets to reinforce a consistent campaign narrative to propel your flywheel forward and carry more customers down the buyer's funnel.
Start with what you have. A top-performing social post can be expanded into a blog and then condensed into an email campaign, so you target the top, middle, and bottom of the funnel while consistently adding to your flywheel.
Once the flywheel is spinning, nourish it with content that bolsters your message so you continuously gain momentum, affinity, and results.
Context is key, especially when it comes to who you're targeting. It's how you read the room. A fully fleshed-out campaign theme brings the entire story to life and requires enough context to drive the what's in it for me aspect in assets across channels.
Vague or overly general campaign themes lack the contextual insight to bring a truly personalized touch to your campaign and make the "integrated" part of your marketing campaign that much more complicated. Mark Kilens, CEO and Co-founder of TACK, explained why themes are a core pillar of your integrated strategy.
In addition to your brand's overall perception, consider the campaign's relevance and timeliness when crafting your theme. If you're stuck, use a campaign outline template with a pre-defined framework to ensure every marketing function connects to your theme.
Use this specific template to create the entire playbook process in ClickUp. This will better frame your theme and help provide context to every layer of your campaign, which will only unearth gaps before your team gets too deep in their work.
With your flywheel content off the ground, keep a watchful eye on your campaign performance by measuring the effectiveness of your funnel. Run tests and use learnings from one part of the funnel to support other areas, and remember that integrated marketing success isn’t always linear.
We understand your primary goal is to unify your campaigns to successfully integrate all your marketing channels and ensure your messaging speaks directly to your buyers. But this becomes—unnecessarily—challenging when you're not addressing every stage of the marketing funnel.
Kicking off a full-funnel strategy to align your entire marketing team—whether big or small—must also have plenty of flywheel content in motion and a solid campaign theme that's clearly outlined with objectives, KPIs, and milestones to show exactly where your channel owners can make the most impact.
It's a lot to tackle, especially when you're still in the throes of your current campaign. Don't go through it alone.
