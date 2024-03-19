How to Drive GTM Under a Unified Umbrella Campaign

Sporadic marketing activities simply don't work.

You've likely seen this stat—integrated marketing campaigns with four or more channels outperform standalone campaigns by 300%.

Unfortunately, data also shows businesses still miss the mark with 42% of integrated campaigns not being truly integrated across all marketing channels.

This is a common challenge, so realize you're not alone. Marketing leaders and channel owners feel these growing pains, especially once you've passed the experimental marketing phase.

If you're worried you're not getting the full bang for your marketing buck or witnessing wasted time and effort across teams, you're more prone to a poorly planned or fragmented go-to-market (GTM) strategy. It's easy to lose sight of what ties your GTM plans together.

Managing sporadic activities across multiple marketing channels easily leads to process inefficiencies—especially without a bird's eye view.

The solution is a unified umbrella campaign across the marketing team that actually embraces all your channels and efforts. Follow this process ahead of your next launch to refine your GTM strategy and target customers at every stage of the funnel with an integrated campaign resulting in better quality leads, higher conversion rates, and an increased pipeline.