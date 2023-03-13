Visualize and manage any project with Gantt charts.

Plan for success with every project. ClickUp's flexible Gantt charts make it easy to collaborate on work, track dependencies, and manage priorities on a shared visual timeline with your team.

gantt-chart-posterimage
gantt-chart-posterimage

Create

Ultimate gantt flexibility with ClickUp

Seamlessly juggle deadlines, projects, priorities, progress, and dependencies.

Stay ahead of every deadline.

With the Gantt chart's dynamic timeline, you can easily schedule tasks, keep up with project progress, manage deadlines, and handle bottlenecks.

Manage all of your projects in one place.

Get a bird's-eye view of all Spaces, Projects, Lists, and tasks in one Gantt chart. With clear coloring options, you can easily see what work is happening and where.

Track progress at every step.

Set task dependencies.

Organize and set Priorities

Organize how you see your tasks with quick sorting. Create cascading views with a single click to easily see what important tasks are coming next.

See Gantt charts in action.

Take a deeper dive into how Gantt chart's in ClickUp making planning, managing, and visualizing projects a breeze.

