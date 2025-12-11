AI-Powered SyncUps Dec 11

SyncUp where you work, without breaking focus

Collaborate while AI captures, summarizes, and assigns next steps – all with full context from your ClickUp workspace.

Stop meeting chaos,
start a SyncUp

Before AI-Powered SyncUps

  • App-switching (Slack, Zoom, Gmail).
  • Manual notes and summaries.
  • Manual task creation and assignment.
  • Meetings disconnected from projects.
  • Decisions buried in lost notes.
  • 5-10 minutes of setup time.

With AI-Powered SyncUps

  • Your meetings and work in one place – ClickUp Chat.
  • AI-powered summaries, key takeaways, and more.
  • Action items tracked and assigned instantly.
  • Every call connected to a project in your workspace.
  • Decisions captured in searchable transcripts.
  • Zero setup – instantly connect.
AI-Powered Context

Every SyncUp has full context from your workspace

Bring your work and meetings together

SyncUp to collaborate in ClickUp chat with all your context in one place – no need to switch between apps.

Capture everything with AI memory

Brain auto-generates notes that capture the overview, key takeaways, next steps, and topics for you.

Every SyncUp has the answers you need

@Brain in your SyncUp chat and instantly find answers buried in your tasks, threads, Docs, or channels.

AI POWERED EFFICIENCY

You focus on real work, AI handles the busywork

Your meetings, wrapped up for you

ClickUp Brain auto-generates structured summaries, searchable transcripts, and prioritized action items.

Your next steps, auto-assigned to you

Action items auto-integrate with your existing workflows, deadlines, and project timelines.

Don't just talk, collaborate with real-time sharing

Share your screen and work together on ClickUp Whiteboards and Docs.

Plus, everything you need to align

Free, instant audio and video calls from any device
Share your screen and communicate visually with zero lag
COPY Noise filtering

Tune out distractions so you can stay focused.

COPY Up to 200 participants

Host seamless meetings with your entire company.

COPY Conversation log

Never miss a detail – AI captures the full transcript.

COPY Cross-device ringing

Get a call notification across all your devices.

COPY Emoji reactions

Express yourself with a huge range of fun emojis.

COPY Colourful backgrounds

Personalize your calls with memorable themes.

The full AI-powered
meeting cycle

AI-Powered Prep

01. AI-Powered Prep

Your agent schedules and preps your notes for you.

AI-Powered SyncUps

02. AI-Powered SyncUps

AI handles the busywork while you focus on the discussion.

AI-Powered Follow-ups

03. AI-Powered Follow-ups

Auto-created tasks and action items in ClickUp.

See why the world's leading businesses choose AI-powered SyncUps

