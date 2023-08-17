Whether you're a microbiologist, researcher, or healthcare professional, ClickUp's Antibiotic Sensitivity Test SOP Template will revolutionize your testing procedures and help you make informed treatment decisions. Get started today and take your antibiotic sensitivity testing to the next level!

When it comes to antibiotic sensitivity testing, precision and accuracy are paramount. You need a standardized operating procedure (SOP) that ensures consistent and reliable results every time.

If you're looking to streamline your antibiotic sensitivity testing process, follow these 6 steps:

1. Prepare your materials

Before starting the antibiotic sensitivity test, gather all the necessary materials, such as agar plates, antibiotic discs, sterile swabs, and a bacterial culture. Make sure everything is properly labeled and organized for easy access during the testing process.

Use a checklist of all the materials needed for the test.

2. Inoculate the agar plates

Using a sterile swab, streak the agar plates with the bacterial culture being tested. Make sure to cover the entire surface of the agar plate evenly. This step ensures that the bacteria are evenly distributed and will grow uniformly.

Track the progress of each plate being inoculated.

3. Place the antibiotic discs

Once the agar plates are inoculated, carefully place antibiotic discs onto the surface of the agar using sterile forceps. Ensure that each disc is evenly spaced and pressed gently onto the agar to ensure proper contact.

Visually track the placement of antibiotic discs on each plate.

4. Incubate the plates

After placing the antibiotic discs, securely close the agar plates and transfer them to an incubator set at the appropriate temperature for bacterial growth. Allow the plates to incubate for the recommended amount of time to allow the bacteria to grow and the antibiotics to take effect.

Set up a reminder to check on the plates and remove them from the incubator when the incubation period is complete.

5. Measure and record the results

Once the incubation period is over, carefully observe each agar plate and measure the zones of inhibition around each antibiotic disc. Record the results accurately, noting the diameter of each zone of inhibition.

Record the measurement data for each antibiotic disc on every plate.

6. Analyze and interpret the results

With the recorded data, analyze the results to determine the sensitivity of the bacteria to each antibiotic. Compare the zone sizes with established standards to identify the effectiveness of each antibiotic against the tested bacteria. Interpret the results and make any necessary adjustments to treatment plans or antibiotic choices.

Create a Dashboard in ClickUp to visualize and analyze the results of the antibiotic sensitivity test, making it easier to interpret and share with your team.