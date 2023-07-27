Sales KPI

Add template

  • List

  • Intermediate

Sales KPI helps to track all sales metrics from multiple angles. The KPI's offer a consistent approach for monitoring and improving sales performance, identifying opportunities and prospects, and increasing revenue generation.

Template Includes

    • Upsell Attempts
    • Value of Quotes
    • Product Cost
    • No. of Quotes by Unit
    • Repeat Sales Revenue
    • No. of Prospect Meetings
    • Net Profit
    • Cost of Sales Force
    • No. of New Leads
    • Month
    • Total Sales Revenue
    • No. of Sales (by unit)
    • Upsell Success Rate
    • New Sales Revenue
    • Successful Upsells by Unit

    • Weekly Report
    • Monthly Report
    • Revenue Board per Month
    • Getting Started Guide
    Free forever with 100MB storage
    Get Started
    Free training & 24-hour support
    Serious about security & privacy
    Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
    By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
    Accept All Cookies
    By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
    Accept All Cookies

    Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

    Next
    Please enter a valid email address
    Contact Sales
    Thanks!
    We'll be right with you.
    Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
    We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
    Please enter a valid email address
    Get More Time
    No, I want to waste 1 day per week