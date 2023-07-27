Report Work Incident

Any workplace incident and safety concerns can greatly affect any business - from productivity to morale to credibility. Identifying the best course of action to guarantee worker safety is crucial in light of this. This template allows supervisors to gather and assess each incident report by determining the cause and the needed action to mitigate and later on prevent the same incident to occur.
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +5
-
CLOSED, ACTION IN PROGRESS, CORRECTIVE ACTION COMPLETE, FILED, NEEDS INPUT, RECEIVED, REVIEWING, UNDER INVESTIGATION
- Incident Description
- Job Title
- Date of Incident
- Responding Officer
- Parties Involved
- Location
- Precint
- Police Report Filed?
- HR Representative
- Corrective Action
- Officer Contact
- Witnesses
- Incident Type
- Incident Report Summary
- Progress Board
- Work Incident Report Form
- New Reports
- Filing System
- Getting Started Guide
- Incident Map