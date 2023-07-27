At present, organizations are slowly transitioning to work-from-home work setups as this has been deemed to provide convenience and safety to both employees and management. This ClickUp Remote Work Plan template helps operations managers to monitor the progress of work projects of employees anywhere, anytime.
Template Includes
BLOCKED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO
- Deliverables
- Progress
- Actual Cost
- Allocated Budget
- Goal
- Department
- Collaborator
- Effort
- Importance
- Getting Started Guide
- Work Timeline
- Work Activities
- Work Progress
- Project Heads