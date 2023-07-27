Selling real estate properties can be tedious to track in the long run but with the use of this real estate spreadsheet template, you can now create a highly customizable list of all your properties for selling and organize it according to your need.
Real Estate SpreadsheetAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
CANCELLED, NEGOTIATION, PROMOTION, SOLD, TO SELL
- 💰Net Income
- 💰Final Price
- 💸Initial Price
- 👣Area (sq. ft.)
- 💸Property Insurance (per yr.)
- Buyer
- 💸Assessed Value
- 🧾Property Tax (per yr.)
- 💰 Estimated Purchase Price
- 💰Net Income
- 📍Address
- 💰Estimated Purchase Price
- 💸Repair Cost
- 📈Market Increase Forecast (%)
- Property
- All Properties
- Sold
- Location
- Getting Started Guide