Getting projects off the ground quickly is key to success. But without an organized system for project requests and approvals, things can get disorganized quickly.

The ClickUp Project Request and Approval template helps you streamline the process of requesting, tracking, and approving new projects, allowing your team to:

Identify what needs to be done

Understand who’s responsible for each task

Monitor progress toward completion in real-time

This template simplifies communication between departments and ensures every request gets appropriate attention. It also provides automated notifications when a task is updated or completed. So you can move faster on new projects without losing control of your workflow!

Benefits of a Project Request and Approval Template

Projects can get bogged down in red tape if not managed properly. That's where a project request and approval template comes in handy. Here are just a few of the benefits your organization can reap when using this type of template:

Reduced risk associated with project management

Quicker decision-making thanks to standardized steps

Elimination of duplicate effort and wasted time

Security and accuracy when tracking and logging project progress

Main Elements of a Project Request and Approval Template

ClickUp's Project Request and Approval Template is designed to help you manage and track project requests. This Folder template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Under Review, Complete, Closed, Approved, and In Progress to keep track of the progress of each project request

Custom Fields: Use 6 different custom attributes such as Description, Impact, Impact Cost, Item Type, Probability, and more to save vital information about each project request and easily visualize project data

Custom Views: Open 2 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the List View and the Project Request Template so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve project request tracking with task dependencies, priority labels, file attachments, and more

How to Use a Project Request and Approval Template

Project requests and approvals can be time consuming and complicated. To make it easier, here are five steps to use the project request and approval template in ClickUp:

1. Create a Doc

Create a Doc in ClickUp which outlines all of the details of the project and its objectives. Include the project title, the scope of the project, the timeline, the resources required, and the budget.

2. Set up a Board view

Create a Board view in ClickUp to help track the progress of the project request and approval process. This Board view should include columns for “Pending”, “Approved” and “Rejected”.

3. Assign tasks

Once the project request is submitted, assign tasks to the key stakeholders in the project. For example, assign tasks to the project manager, the team members, and the project sponsor.

4. Set up Automations

Set up Automations in ClickUp to streamline the approval process. You can use Automations to route project requests to the appropriate stakeholders and to send notifications when new tasks are assigned.

5. Track progress with a Gantt chart

Once the project is approved, use a Gantt chart in ClickUp to track the progress of the project. This Gantt chart will help you keep track of tasks and deadlines, and will allow you to make course corrections as needed.

Get Started with ClickUp's Project Request and Approval Template

Project managers and stakeholders can use this Project Request and Approval Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to requesting projects and tracking approval status.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to efficiently manage project requests:

Use the List View to quickly review project requests and keep track of progress

The Project Request Template will help you create a standardized form to capture all necessary information for each request

Organize tasks into nine different statuses: Under Review, Complete, Closed, Approved, In Progress, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as requests are approved or denied to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Create a project for each approved request

Assign tasks to team members and designate a timeline

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Project Request and Approval Template Today

