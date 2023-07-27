Game development projects can be incredibly challenging, and oftentimes require intensive planning and collaboration to get right. With ClickUp's Game Development Project Plan Template, planning your project is a breeze! This template will help you:
- Organize tasks and resources in one central location
- Visualize the timeline of your project with Gantt Charts
- Manage tasks with automated workflows and Kanban boards
From concept to launch, this template has all the tools you need to keep things on track. Get ready for success—all without leaving ClickUp!
Benefits of a Game Development Project Plan Template
Project planning is an essential part of any game development project. But creating a plan from scratch can be daunting—especially if you don’t have a lot of experience in the field. That’s where a game development project plan template can come in handy.
Here are just some of the benefits to your organization when you use a project plan template:
- Improved collaboration and communication
- Reduced time and resources required to develop a project
- Easier task management
- Faster project completion
Main Elements of a Project Plan Template for Game Development
If you're planning to create a videogame, you need to have a game development project plan. Here are the main features you'll want to include:
- Target platform
- Genre
- Number of players
- Gameplay mechanics
- Plotline
- Development timeline
Use ClickUp's Game Development Project Plan Template to keep track of all the important details of your project. You can also use it to manage team members, budget and milestones.
How to Use a Game Development Project Plan Template
Developing a game requires a great deal of planning and organization. The best place to start is by creating a comprehensive project plan that outlines all the necessary steps and tasks needed to bring your game to life. Use the following steps to get started with developing and managing your game development project plan.
1. Set objectives and goals.
Set the desired outcomes of your project, including short-term and long-term goals. What’s the overall purpose of your game? What do you want your players to experience? Answering these questions will help you determine what kind of features and design elements should go into your game.
Use Docs in ClickUp
to brainstorm objectives and goals for each aspect of your game.
2. Build an outline for development milestones.
Map out all the different steps that need to be taken in order for you to reach your project's end goal—e.g., completing initial concept designs, programming coding, adding graphics, etc.—and create smaller milestones along the way. This will give you a clear picture of how much work needs to be done before launch day arrives, allowing you to better manage resources, timelines, and budgets accordingly.
Create subtasks in ClickUp for each development milestone so they can be tracked more easily.
3. Plan out feature details and design elements.
Make sure that any features or design elements included in the project are properly planned out beforehand—you don't want any surprises during development! Think about what sort of content needs to go into each part of the game (for example: what sorts of missions need completing? What items should appear in levels?), how players will experience it (what kinds of controls should be added?), and even how everything ties together (how does this level relate to another one?). Make sure every detail is accounted for before starting work on building any features or design elements into the game's framework itself!
Use custom fields in ClickUp
to assign priority ratings for different project tasks so everything can be organized more effectively according to its importance rating.
4. Assign tasks appropriately among team members.
Now that you have outlined all the necessary pieces that need assembling, it’s time to divide up those pieces among team members appropriately based on their strengths or areas of expertise — which might include things like coding knowledge or level design know-how — as well as their availability or workload capacity at any given time throughout the course of development.
Use tags in ClickUp to categorize each task according to who's responsible for its completion or what type of task it is (e.g. drafting art assets).
5. Track progress regularly
Keep an eye on everyone’s progress throughout development; this means tracking completed tasks as well as those still awaiting completion at any given point in time.
Create Views in ClickUp so certain statuses can easily be seen at a glance (e g. overdue tasks).
Related Project Plan Template