A project implementation plan outlines the process for carrying out a project. Implementation plans outline the project's strategic goals and steps, specify the schedule for completion, and describe the resources (such as team members) required for a job well done.
Project Implementation PlanAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +3
-
CANCELLED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, NEEDS REVIEW, ON HOLD, TO DO
- Action Taken
- Approval Phase
- Risk Level
- Balance
- Team
- 💰 Allocated Budget
- Reviewer
- Expenses
- Progress Rate
- Duration (Days)
- Phases
- Project Phase
- Gantt
- Projects List
- Resources
- Project Cost
- Getting Started Guide