Project handover is an important process to ensure that a project is completed and closed properly. This includes transferring all relevant information to the next stakeholders, such as tasks and statuses of potential risks. With a Project Handover Template like ClickUp's, you can make sure that nothing gets left behind when handing off your work.

This template helps you:

Organize project data for easy handover

Ensure key stakeholders are brought up-to-date on team progress

Create comprehensive checklists for seamless transition between teams

From start to finish, ClickUp's Project Handover Template has everything you need to confidently move projects forward and avoid costly delays or miscommunications!

Benefits of a Project Handover Template

Project handover templates provide the framework for a smooth transition when handing over a project. Here are some of the benefits to using a project handover template:

Ensure all stakeholders are informed of project progress

Increase transparency and clarity in the communication process

Reduce the chances of mistakes or miscommunication

Provide a structured approach for passing project information from one person to another

Main Elements of a Project Handover Template

ClickUp's Project Handover Template is designed to help you capture and document all the necessary information that needs to be passed on when a project is finished. This Doc template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with various custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each project handover

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your project handover tasks and provide visibility to your team

Custom Views: Start with this Doc template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve project handover tracking with comment reactions, automations, AI, and more

How to Use a Project Handover Template

A project handover is a crucial part of any project, as it helps to ensure continuity and a successful transition from one team to another. Here are five steps to help you make the most of a project handover:

1. Identify the project team

The first step in any project handover is to identify the project team and familiarize yourself with their roles and responsibilities within the project. This will help ensure that everyone knows who is in charge of what and that tasks are delegated appropriately.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to keep track of who is on the project team and their roles.

2. Create a list of tasks and milestones

Create a list of tasks, milestones, and deadlines that need to be completed in order to successfully handover the project. A Gantt chart is a great way to visualize the timeline and make sure everyone is on the same page.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to map out the tasks and milestones that need to be completed.

3. Document project progress

It’s important to document any progress that has been made on the project. This includes any information about the current project state, such as resources used, tasks completed, and any challenges encountered.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to document any progress that has been made on the project.

4. Establish a communication plan

Create a plan for how team members should communicate with each other during the project handover. This should include when and how they should communicate, which team members will be responsible for certain tasks, and how everyone will stay informed and up-to-date on the project’s progress.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders and notifications for team members on an ongoing basis.

5. Set expectations

It’s important to set expectations for how the handover should be handled and what the project team should expect from each other. This will help ensure that everyone is on the same page and that the project is completed on time and to the highest possible standards.

Create Milestones in ClickUp to set expectations and track progress against them.

Get Started with ClickUp's Project Handover Template

Project managers can use this Project Handover Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to transferring information between teams and ensuring continuity.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to handover projects:

Create a project for the handover

Assign tasks to team members and designate a timeline

Collaborate with stakeholders to discuss project expectations

Create a checklist of tasks that need to be done to ensure a successful handover

Organize tasks into categories to keep track of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Project Handover Template Today

