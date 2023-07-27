Podcast Calendar

If you lack organization, running a podcast can be quite challenging. It is very helpful to have a podcast template to manage your podcast. ClickUp' Podcast Calendar Template can assist you in keeping track of every aspect of producing a top-notch podcast.

Template Includes

    • COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO

  • Sponsor
  • Budget
  • Audio Production
  • Guest Bio
  • Guest Headshot
  • Season
  • Episode Number
  • Recording Date
  • Type of Sponsor
  • Transcript Status
  • Podcast Banner
  • Podcast Guest
  • Episode Link
  • Podcast Stage
  • Transcript Due Date
  • Publishing Date
  • Content Stage
  • Transcription

  • Transcript Status
  • Episodes
  • Podcast Shownotes
  • Podcast Sponsors
  • Getting Started Guide
  • Podcast Stage
  • Podcast Calendar
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
