When you're out of the office, it's important that your colleagues are aware of the coverage plans in place to ensure the work gets done. ClickUp's Out of Office Coverage Plan Template helps streamline each team member's responsibility during absences and gives everyone visibility into who is taking on what tasks.

This template makes it easy to:

Ensure that when someone is out, their responsibilities are quickly and accurately documented

Provide all relevant stakeholders with an overview of all coverage plans

Organize specific instructions for each task or project affected by absences

So whether you're out for a day or a few weeks, ClickUp has you covered!

Benefits of an Out of Office Coverage Plan Template

When you're out of the office, it's important to have a plan in place to keep things running smoothly. An out of office coverage plan template can help by:

Ensuring that tasks and responsibilities are properly delegated to other team members

Providing a clear and concise overview of who is responsible for what while you're away

Reducing the potential for confusion or miscommunication

Making it easier for you to return to work with minimal disruption

Main Elements of an Out of Office Coverage Plan Template

ClickUp's Out of Office Coverage Plan Template is designed to help you manage and track when employees are out of office. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Approved, Complete, For Evaluation, New Requests, and Received to keep track of all leave requests

Custom Fields: Use 6 different custom attributes such as Leave Type, Department, Reason for Leave, Tasks to be delegated while out of office, and Days of Leave to save vital information about each request

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Leave Request Form, Getting Started Guide, Out of Office Calendar, Leave Requests, and Approval Process so that all requests are easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve leave request tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use an Out of Office Coverage Plan Template

When planning for vacation or other out-of-office absences, it's essential to create an Out-of-Office Coverage Plan. Here's how to do it using ClickUp:

1. Brainstorm tasks

Start by brainstorming a list of all the tasks that need to be completed while the team member is away. Make sure to think of any potential roadblocks or questions that may arise while they are away and make sure they are covered.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to collect ideas and run a brainstorming session.

2. Assign tasks

Once the list is complete, assign the tasks to the appropriate team members and make sure they have all the necessary information to carry out the tasks.

Create tasks in ClickUp to assign tasks to team members and provide them with all the necessary information.

3. Set a timeline

It's important to set a timeline for when the tasks need to be completed. This helps keep the team on track and makes sure that all important tasks are finished before the team member returns.

Use Gantt view in ClickUp to plan out the timeline and create tasks with due dates.

4. Schedule check-ins

To ensure that the tasks are completed on time and as expected, it's important to schedule regular check-ins with the team. This helps to ensure that any potential issues are caught and addressed quickly.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins with the team.

5. Evaluate and adjust

After the team member returns, take some time to evaluate how the Out-of-Office Coverage Plan went. Did the team meet its goals? Did any tasks take longer than expected? Were there any issues that could have been avoided? Use this information to adjust the plan for future absences.

Create a task in ClickUp to evaluate the plan and make any necessary adjustments.

Get Started with ClickUp's Out of Office Coverage Plan Template

Managers can use this Out of Office Coverage Plan Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to planning and scheduling vacations and absences.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create an out of office coverage plan:

Use the Leave Request Form View to submit and track requests for days off

The Getting Started Guide View will provide an overview of the process and help you get started quickly

The Out of Office Calendar View will allow you to plan out who will be available and when

The Leave Requests View will help you keep track of all requests for days off

The Approval Process View will provide a step-by-step guide on how to approve or deny requests

Organize tasks into six different statuses: Approved, Complete, For Evaluation, New Requests, Received, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Out of Office Coverage Plan Template Today

