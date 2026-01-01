Employee Handbook Template for Onenote

Get started on building a strong foundation for your team with ClickUp's Employee Handbook Template today!

Crafting a comprehensive employee handbook is essential for setting the tone and expectations within your organization. With ClickUp's Employee Handbook Template, available on OneNote and more, you can streamline the process and ensure that every employee has access to crucial information.

Ensuring smooth operations and fostering a positive work environment starts with a well-structured Employee Handbook Template. Here are some of the benefits of using this template in OneNote, ClickUp, & More:

1. Access the Employee Handbook Template

Start by accessing the Employee Handbook Template in ClickUp. This template is designed to help you create a comprehensive document that outlines all the necessary information for your team members. Whether you're using OneNote, ClickUp, or any other platform, having a structured template will save you time and ensure consistency in your handbook.

Use Docs in ClickUp to open the Employee Handbook Template and begin customizing it for your organization.

2. Customize company policies and procedures

Tailor the template to your company's specific needs by editing sections related to policies, procedures, code of conduct, benefits, and more. Make sure to include essential information such as HR guidelines, workplace expectations, and any industry-specific regulations that your employees need to be aware of.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to categorize and organize different policies and procedures within the handbook.

3. Add employee resources and contact details

Include a section in the handbook that provides employees with useful resources such as IT support contacts, HR department information, emergency procedures, and any other relevant contact details. This will help new hires quickly find the assistance they need and promote a smooth onboarding process.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for employees to review the contact details section periodically.

4. Implement a review and approval process

Before finalizing the handbook, ensure that it goes through a thorough review process involving key stakeholders such as HR, legal, and department heads. Incorporate their feedback, make necessary revisions, and obtain approvals to guarantee that the handbook accurately reflects your company's policies and practices.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule review meetings and track the progress of the handbook approval process.

5. Distribute and educate employees

Once the handbook is finalized and approved, distribute it to all employees through the preferred platform, whether it's OneNote, ClickUp, or any other tool. Ensure that employees acknowledge receipt and understanding of the handbook by implementing a digital signature or acknowledgment process.

Use Board view in ClickUp to create a checklist of employees who have acknowledged and signed off on the handbook. Monitor completion status to ensure all employees are up to date with the latest policies and procedures.