Welcoming new beauticians with a structured onboarding process is crucial for delivering top-notch beauty services.

Welcome to the Beautician Onboarding Template! Let's get started onboarding your new beauticians seamlessly with these 4 easy steps:

1. Introduce the Beautician Onboarding Process

Begin by introducing the new beautician to the onboarding process. Share an overview of what they can expect during their onboarding journey, including training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and key milestones to achieve.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a detailed document outlining the beautician onboarding process.

2. Customize the Beautician Checklist

Tailor the checklist according to the specific requirements of your salon or spa. Include tasks such as product knowledge training, client consultation practice, and mastering the use of specialized equipment.

Utilize tasks in ClickUp to create a personalized checklist for each new beautician.

3. Schedule Training Sessions

Plan and schedule training sessions for the new beautician to ensure they receive comprehensive training on salon procedures, product lines, and customer service standards. Provide opportunities for hands-on experience and mentorship.

Leverage Calendar view in ClickUp to set up training sessions and sync them with your team's calendars.

4. Monitor Progress and Provide Feedback

Regularly review the beautician's progress against the onboarding checklist and provide constructive feedback. Encourage open communication to address any questions or concerns they may have. Celebrate milestones achieved along the way!

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track the progress of each new beautician and provide real-time feedback to support their growth.

With these steps, you'll be able to streamline the onboarding process for your new beauticians and set them up for success in your salon or spa. Happy onboarding!