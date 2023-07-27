Are you ready to take control of all your meetings? With ClickUp's Meeting Tracker Template, you can keep track of every meeting and monitor progress in a single place.

This template helps you:

Prepare for upcoming meetings with agendas, notes and list items

Track action items and follow-up tasks after each meeting

Keep everyone on the same page at all times

Say goodbye to endless emails, endless spreadsheets and endless confusion. This template makes it easy to stay organized and keep everyone informed—all in one place. With this template, you have the power to make sure no detail is overlooked. Take charge of your meetings today!

Benefits of a Meeting Tracker Template

Meetings can quickly become overwhelming when you need to track results, follow-ups, and action items. This is where meeting tracker templates come in handy. They can:

Help you stay organized and on task

Make it easier to track progress and keep everyone in the loop

Give you an overview of meeting results and action items

Provide a convenient way to document and review meeting notes

Main Elements of a Meeting Tracker Template

ClickUp's Meeting Tracker Template is designed to help you keep track of meetings and the decisions made within them. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Closed, Open, and In Progress to keep track of the progress of each meeting

Custom Fields: Use 6 different custom attributes such as Meeting Type, Meeting Location, Timekeeper, Notetaker, Leader, and more to save vital information about meetings and easily visualize meeting data

Custom Views: Open 4 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as Board, Meetings, Calendar, and Template Guide so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve meeting tracking with task dependencies, automations, comments, and more

How to Use a Meeting Tracker Template

Organizing and tracking the progress of your meetings can be tedious, but it doesn't have to be. With the Meeting Tracker Template in ClickUp, you can easily keep track of your meetings and ensure that everyone is on the same page. Here's how to get started:

1. Set up a meeting agenda

Before you start tracking your meetings, you'll need to create a meeting agenda. This will help you stay focused and ensure that all topics are discussed in an organized and efficient manner.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a meeting agenda that outlines the topics to be discussed, the goals of the meeting, and any other relevant information.

2. Track your meetings

Once you have a meeting agenda, you can use the Meeting Tracker Template to start tracking your meetings. Enter the date, time, and location of the meeting, along with the attendees and topics discussed.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to customize your own meeting tracker sheet.

3. Assign action items

As you're tracking your meetings, it's important to assign any action items that come up during the conversation. This will ensure that everyone is on the same page and that tasks are completed in a timely manner.

Use tasks in ClickUp to assign action items to the appropriate team members.

4. Review and update

Finally, review and update your meeting tracker regularly. This will help you stay on top of any changes or updates that need to be made and ensure that your meeting tracker is always up-to-date.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to review and update your meeting tracker.

Get Started with ClickUp's Meeting Tracker Template

Meeting organizers can use this Meeting Tracker Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to recording and tracking meeting notes and outcomes.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to track meetings:

Use the Board View to keep track of the status of each meeting

The Meetings View will help you organize and schedule meetings

The Calendar View will give you a visual representation of all upcoming meetings

The Template Guide View will provide a step-by-step guide to using the template effectively

Organize meetings into three different statuses: Closed, Open, In Progress, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as meetings progress to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze meetings to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Meeting Tracker Template Today

