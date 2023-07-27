Kanban View Roadmap

There is no one-size-fits-all model for product development. Every business has its own unique needs, and each team has to find their own way. Get ahead with Kanban Roadmap Template. It's a customizable template that you can use to manage your tasks and targets, prioritize what matters most, and finally have a clear overview of your development efforts.

Template Includes

    • +2
    • 🗃 BACKLOG, 💎 IN PROGRESS, 🔎 TESTING, 🆗 TO DO, ✅ DONE

  • Product Area
  • Duration
  • Duration (days)
  • Team
  • Feature Description
  • Task Type
  • Team
  • Progress

  • Timeline
  • Team Workload
  • Backlog
  • Priority Board
  • Roadmap List
  • Roadmap Board
  • Getting Started Guide
