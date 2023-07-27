A general ledger template can be used to track debit and credit transactions, compare assets and liabilities, and gain insight into the financial health of your company. Use ClickUp's General Ledger Template to record and track your financial data to ensure your debits and credits match your spending plan. This template also offers a view of your profit & loss and balance sheet view.
Template Includes
- 🧾 Receipt
- 📗 Account Title
- 🔴 Credit
- 🧮 DrCr
- 🟢 Debit
- 🗓 Transaction Date
- 🗃 Account Type
- 🆔 Entry Number
- 🏷 Journal Type
- 📄 Transactions
- 💵 Profit & Loss
- 📘 General Ledger
- ⚖️ Balance Sheets
- Getting Started Guide