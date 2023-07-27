Managing multiple accounts for social media advertising? This ClickUp Social Media Advertisement template is for you. This template is equipped with the necessary views and custom fields to help you keep track of the advertising pipeline and your clients as well.
AdvertisementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +4
-
📺 IMPLEMENTATION, 📡 LIVE, 📥 NEW REQUEST, 🔍 RESEARCH, ✅ COMPLETE, ✍️ CREATIVE PROCESS, ❎ DISCONTINUED
- Allocated Budget
- Publication Link
- Release Date
- Platform
- Target Audience
- Ad Type
- Campaign
- Ad Brief
- Client
- Caption
- Ad Status
- Calendar
- By Client
- Budget
- Advertisements
- Designers
- Getting Started Guide
- Progress