PR Action Plan Template

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

Public relations is essential for success in almost any industry, whether it's maintaining a positive brand image or getting the word out about new products and services. But PR plans can be hard to keep track of—all those deadlines, tasks, and metrics! The PR Action Plan template helps you plan, track, and manage your projects effectively without the hassle of spreadsheets. With this template, you can easily:

  • Break down goals into actionable tasks
  • Visualize your progress with milestones
  • Set measurable KPIs to hold yourself accountable
The ClickUp PR Action Plan Template simplifies the process of managing your public relations efforts so that you can focus more on executing them.

Benefits of a PR Action Plan Template

A PR action plan template can help you:

  • Define the goals of your PR campaign
  • Set timelines and expectations for the campaign
  • Implement tactics to reach your goals
  • Track and evaluate the success of your PR campaign

Main Elements of a Action Plan Template for PR

Having a PR action plan will help ensure that your organization's messages are consistent, coherent and well-planned. Here are the main elements you'll need to include:

  • Who is responsible for managing PR?
  • What are the goals of PR?
  • How will PR be integrated into the organization's overall marketing strategy?
  • Which channels will be used to deliver the message?
  • What kinds of media should be utilized?
  • When is the best time to release information?

Check out our FREE PR Action Plan Template to get started!

How to Use a PR Action Plan Template

Having a clear action plan in place is key when it comes to successful public relations (PR) work. Here’s a step-by-step guide to setting up and executing your PR Action Plan in ClickUp:

1. Establish objectives.

Before you can start laying out an effective strategy, you need to determine the desired outcomes of your PR action plan. Think about what message you want to communicate and how you want to do it – will it be through press releases, interviews, or another method? Use Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on objectives with the rest of the team.

2. Determine target audience.

Identify who you’re trying to reach with this PR campaign and who needs to be involved from the organization, such as marketing and customer service teams. Knowing exactly who you are trying to reach will help ensure that this plan is tailored for maximum impact. Create custom fields in ClickUp for each key stakeholder group, e.g., journalists, influencers, customers.

3. Outline communications strategy.

Set out the steps necessary for executing a successful PR campaign: define core messages, write press releases, create target media lists, write content for articles, and design visuals. This will give you a tangible plan of attack for carrying out your project and keep the team focused on achieving success. Create tasks in ClickUp to track progress against individual steps of your strategy.

4. Schedule activities & events.

In order to move forward with any PR campaigns or activities, they need to be scheduled into the team’s calendar so everyone knows when they are expected to take action or which timeline they should be working towards meeting goals on. Having a solid schedule also ensures that deadlines are met and no important milestones are missed along the way! Set recurring tasks in ClickUp and assign them throughout your team so everyone knows their responsibilities at each stage of the process

5. Track progress & results.

As each part of the PR action plan unfolds – from kick off meetings through press releases – tracking progress along helps ensure that all planned tasks are completed and nothing falls through the cracks or gets forgotten about during busy times when multiple campaigns may be running simultaneously. Use Boards in ClickUp to drag tasks between columns and monitor overall performance across campaigns.

Related Action Plan Template

Template Includes

    • COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO

  • Department
  • Task Complexity
  • Goal Progress
  • Task Type

  • Goals
  • Timeline
  • Action Steps
  • Getting Started Guide
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week