Coaching is one of the most efficient and effective ways to develop the skills of your team. But it can be hard to keep track of everyone's individual progress and intentions. That's why you need an Action Plan Template designed specifically for coaching! This template makes it easy for you to:

Identify individual goals & objectives

Set measurable milestones and deadlines

Track progress & adjust approaches as needed

Benefits of a Coaching Action Plan Template

Put your coaching efforts on autopilot by using this template—your team will thank you!

Making changes in your life can be tough, but it's important to do them in a way that's effective and efficient. That's why a coaching action plan template can help:

Allows you to track progress and make sure desired goals are being met

Includes steps for setting up regular check-ins with your coach

Offers strategies for dealing with obstacles along the way

Main Elements of a Action Plan Template for Coaching

Coaching action plans are essential for bringing successful change to any organization. They should include:

Purpose

Target audience

Scope

Timetable

How to Use a Coaching Action Plan Template

You can use a coaching action plan template to keep all of this information organized and accessible.

Creating a coaching action plan can help individuals prioritize their goals and focus on achieving them. To get the most out of this template, here are ten steps to follow:

1. Define your goal.

2. Identify your obstacles.

3. Set realistic milestones.

4. Create a timeline for success.

5. Outline key resources available that can support the goal achievement process.

6. Determine specific activities required.

7. Develop accountability measures.

8. Establish communication channels.

1. Define your goal. Identify the aim that you would like to work towards and clearly articulate what success will look like.

2. Identify your obstacles. Make a list of any issues or challenges that could prevent you from achieving your goal.

3. Set realistic milestones. Choose objectives that you can realistically achieve by breaking down your bigger goals into smaller, more manageable steps.

4. Create a timeline for success. Map out individual milestones as well as an estimated timeline for reaching them so that you can track progress against expectations over time and make adjustments if needed.

5. Outline key resources available that can support the goal achievement process. Make note of all supporting materials, contacts, or other resources that you may need along the way to successfully reach each milestone or complete the overall goal.

6. Determine specific activities required. List out all activities or responsibilities needed to complete each milestone - including research projects, meetings, conversations etc - alongside who is responsible for carrying them out.

7. Develop accountability measures. Put procedures in place that will act as motivators when maintaining focus on reaching milestones such as regular check-ins with stakeholders, rewards for completing activities on time, or consequences for failing to achieve expected results.

8. Establish communication channels. Identify how people involved should communicate to each other during the course of action planning such as email, meeting reports, video conferencing, or project management tool notifications.