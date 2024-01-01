Get ready to make a lasting impact in your new role with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan For Tax Attorneys template today!

Starting a new role as a tax attorney can be both thrilling and overwhelming. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, having a solid plan in place is key to hitting the ground running. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Tax Attorneys template is designed to help you do just that!

Excited to dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Tax Attorneys? Whether you're the hiring manager setting expectations or the new employee ready to hit the ground running, these steps will guide you through the process smoothly. Let's get started!

1. Sync up on Expectations

For the hiring manager: Begin by aligning with the new tax attorney on the key goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline the specific projects, tasks, and skills they should focus on to excel in their role.

For the new employee: Schedule a meeting with your manager to gain clarity on what is expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss the main objectives, deliverables, and any training needed to kickstart your success in the new position.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Dive into Learning and Training

For the hiring manager: Provide access to any necessary training materials, resources, or team introductions to help the new tax attorney quickly get up to speed on company processes and tax law nuances.

For the new employee: Immerse yourself in training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and self-paced learning resources provided by the company. Take notes, ask questions, and absorb as much information as possible to accelerate your learning curve.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and access all training materials and resources.

3. Establish Client Connections

For the hiring manager: Introduce the tax attorney to key clients, stakeholders, and internal teams they will be collaborating with to build relationships and understand client needs.

For the new employee: Reach out to clients, attend meetings with senior attorneys, and actively participate in client interactions to start building rapport and understanding client requirements.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule client meetings and track upcoming interactions.

4. Implement New Strategies

For the hiring manager: Encourage the tax attorney to propose innovative tax strategies, process improvements, or efficiency measures to demonstrate their proactive approach and value to the team.

For the new employee: Brainstorm and implement new tax planning strategies, prepare tax filings, or suggest process enhancements that align with the firm's goals and standards.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and boost productivity.

5. Review Progress and Set Future Objectives

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins to evaluate the tax attorney's progress, provide constructive feedback, and collaboratively set new goals for the upcoming phases.

For the new employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and growth areas at the end of each phase. Discuss your learnings with your manager and outline actionable goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress, visualize goals, and monitor performance metrics effectively.

Ready to embark on an exciting journey with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Tax Attorneys? Follow these steps to ensure a successful transition and impactful contributions right from the start!