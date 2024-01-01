Starting a new role as a Special Education Instructional Assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity, ensuring success every step of the way.

Starting a new role can be exciting yet overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Special Education Instructional Assistants benefits both you and the hiring manager by:

Get ready to kickstart your journey in special education with a clear roadmap to success!

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Special Education Instructional Assistants template! This template caters to both the hiring manager and the employee starting the role, ensuring a smooth onboarding process and goal alignment with student needs. Here are the main elements of this template:

Congratulations on starting your new role as a Special Education Instructional Assistant! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan:

1. Collaborate on objectives

For the Hiring Manager:

Sit down with the new Instructional Assistant to discuss the objectives and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly outline the key responsibilities, tasks, and goals that need to be achieved within each timeframe. Be open to questions and provide guidance on how to accomplish these objectives successfully.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track the objectives set for the Assistant's first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the Employee:

Engage with your Hiring Manager to align on the objectives for each phase of the plan. Seek clarity on any uncertainties and ensure you have a clear understanding of what is expected from you. This collaboration will set the foundation for a successful start in your new role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to keep track of the objectives agreed upon with your Hiring Manager.

2. Dive into Training and Learning

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide the necessary training and resources to support the Assistant in their role. Offer guidance on working with special education students, understanding Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), and familiarizing themselves with classroom procedures. Encourage questions and check-ins to ensure they feel supported.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create detailed training materials and resources for the Assistant to reference during their onboarding process.

For the Employee:

Dive into the provided training materials and resources to enhance your knowledge and skills in special education. Take notes, ask questions, and seek clarification on any concepts that may be unclear. Proactively engage in learning opportunities to ensure you are well-equipped to support students effectively.

Refer to Docs in ClickUp to access and review the training materials provided by your Hiring Manager.

3. Implement Strategies

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the Assistant in implementing strategies to support students with diverse learning needs. Provide feedback on their approach, offer suggestions for improvement, and recognize their efforts in adapting to the classroom environment.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and monitor the strategies being implemented by the Assistant.

For the Employee:

Begin implementing the strategies and techniques learned during training. Observe student reactions, seek feedback from the lead teacher, and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the best support for special education students.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to keep track of the strategies being implemented and their outcomes.

4. Evaluate Progress and Set New Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct regular check-ins with the Assistant to evaluate their progress, provide constructive feedback, and address any challenges they may be facing. Collaboratively set new goals for the upcoming 30, 60, and 90-day periods based on their performance and development.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize the progress and performance of the Assistant over the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the Employee:

Reflect on your progress, accomplishments, and areas for improvement at the end of each phase. Schedule a meeting with your Hiring Manager to discuss your performance, receive feedback, and set new goals for the next phase of your role.

Review your progress using Dashboards in ClickUp to prepare for discussions with your Hiring Manager about your development and future objectives.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both the Hiring Manager and the new Special Education Instructional Assistant can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan to ensure a successful onboarding experience and impactful support for students.