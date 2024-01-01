Ready to hit the ground running? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Mappers template today!

Starting a new sales role can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Mappers template, both hiring managers and employees can ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear goals for success:

Welcome to your new role as a Mapper at our company! 🌟

Congratulations on joining the team! The 30-60-90 Day Plan will help you hit the ground running and ensure a successful start. Let's dive into the steps together:

1. Understand the Terrain

For the Employee:

In the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company's mapping processes, tools, and current projects. Schedule meetings with team members to gain insights into ongoing projects and processes.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the new Mapper by providing access to necessary tools, introducing them to the team, and setting up training sessions to understand the mapping workflows.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track progress and completion of tasks related to understanding the company's mapping processes.

2. Plot the Route Ahead

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days (60-day mark), start contributing to projects actively. Begin taking on smaller mapping tasks and collaborating with team members on various projects.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the Mapper to take on more responsibilities, provide constructive feedback, and guide them towards aligning their work with the team's objectives.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize the workflow and assignments for upcoming projects.

3. Navigate Towards Mastery

For the Employee:

As you reach the 90-day mark, aim to work independently on projects, showcase your mapping skills, and contribute innovative ideas to enhance mapping processes within the company.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide opportunities for the Mapper to lead projects, share their insights with the team, and offer mentorship to further develop their mapping expertise.

Keep track of upcoming deadlines and project milestones using the Calendar view in ClickUp.

4. Reflect and Refine

For Both:

At the end of the 90 days, reflect on the progress made, achievements unlocked, and challenges faced. Celebrate successes and identify areas for improvement to continue growing as a Mapper within the organization.

Set up recurring Automations in ClickUp for regular reflections on the 30-60-90 Day Plan progress to ensure continuous improvement and growth.

We're excited to have you on board and can't wait to see all the incredible mapping projects you'll lead! 🚀🗺️