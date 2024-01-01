Starting a new sales role can be both thrilling and overwhelming for new hires and their managers. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Mappers template, the path to success is clearer than ever. This template empowers sales professionals to lay out their goals, objectives, and action steps for the crucial first months on the job, ensuring a smooth onboarding process and setting the stage for hitting those sales targets.
- Set clear goals and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Establish relationships with clients and team members effectively
- Create actionable plans to achieve sales targets and exceed expectations
Mapper 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Crafting a Successful 30-60-90 Day Plan for Mappers
Embarking on a new sales role can be both exciting and challenging for both the hiring manager and the employee. With the 30-60-90 day plan for Mappers, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success by:
- Establishing clear goals, objectives, and action plans from day one
- Building strong relationships with clients and team members
- Accelerating your onboarding process and quickly getting up to speed
- Achieving sales targets and exceeding expectations within the first few months
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Mappers
Starting a new sales role can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Mappers template, both hiring managers and employees can ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear goals for success:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure alignment between the employee and hiring manager on tasks and goals
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress during the onboarding process
- Custom Views: Access various views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline communication, planning, and tracking of milestones
- Goal Setting: Establish clear objectives and action plans for the first 30, 60, and 90 days to help sales professionals onboard effectively, build relationships, and achieve sales targets
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Mappers
Welcome to your new role as a Mapper at our company! 🌟
Congratulations on joining the team! The 30-60-90 Day Plan will help you hit the ground running and ensure a successful start. Let's dive into the steps together:
1. Understand the Terrain
For the Employee:
In the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company's mapping processes, tools, and current projects. Schedule meetings with team members to gain insights into ongoing projects and processes.
For the Hiring Manager:
Support the new Mapper by providing access to necessary tools, introducing them to the team, and setting up training sessions to understand the mapping workflows.
Use Milestones in ClickUp to track progress and completion of tasks related to understanding the company's mapping processes.
2. Plot the Route Ahead
For the Employee:
In the next 30 days (60-day mark), start contributing to projects actively. Begin taking on smaller mapping tasks and collaborating with team members on various projects.
For the Hiring Manager:
Encourage the Mapper to take on more responsibilities, provide constructive feedback, and guide them towards aligning their work with the team's objectives.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize the workflow and assignments for upcoming projects.
3. Navigate Towards Mastery
For the Employee:
As you reach the 90-day mark, aim to work independently on projects, showcase your mapping skills, and contribute innovative ideas to enhance mapping processes within the company.
For the Hiring Manager:
Provide opportunities for the Mapper to lead projects, share their insights with the team, and offer mentorship to further develop their mapping expertise.
Keep track of upcoming deadlines and project milestones using the Calendar view in ClickUp.
4. Reflect and Refine
For Both:
At the end of the 90 days, reflect on the progress made, achievements unlocked, and challenges faced. Celebrate successes and identify areas for improvement to continue growing as a Mapper within the organization.
Set up recurring Automations in ClickUp for regular reflections on the 30-60-90 Day Plan progress to ensure continuous improvement and growth.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Mapper 30-60-90 Day Plan
New sales professionals and hiring managers can leverage the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Mappers template in ClickUp to streamline onboarding and set clear goals for success in a new role.
To get started, follow these steps:
- Click “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Mappers into your Workspace, specifying the location.
- Invite team members and relevant stakeholders to collaborate effectively from day one.
- Utilize the custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track progress seamlessly.
Now, maximize the potential of this template with these actions:
- Use the "References" view to access important resources and information.
- Leverage the "Onboarding Board" view to visualize progress and tasks.
- Communicate efficiently with the "Chat" view for quick updates and discussions.
- Plan and schedule activities with the "Calendar" view.
- Start with the designated "Start here" view for a clear roadmap.
- Track the overall onboarding plan and progress with the "Onboarding Plan" and "Onboarding Progress" views.
- Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to monitor progress effectively and ensure timely completion.