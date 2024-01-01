Whether you're a hiring manager setting expectations or an employee starting a new role, this template is your recipe for success in the competitive restaurant industry. Start planning your path to excellence today!

Stepping into a new role as a restaurant general manager can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template empowers you to:

Starting a new role as a restaurant general manager can be both exciting and challenging. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both hiring managers and new employees can benefit in the following ways:

For both hiring managers and new restaurant general managers, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a comprehensive guide for a successful start in a new role:

Welcome to your new role as a Restaurant General Manager! 🌟

Starting a new position can be both exciting and overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Restaurant General Managers template in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success and impress your team from day one. Let's dive into the steps to ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to your journey.

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly define the expectations and key performance indicators (KPIs) for the Restaurant General Manager role. Make sure the new hire understands the company's goals and vision.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline the specific expectations and KPIs for the role.

For the Employee:

Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan to understand what is expected of you in the first three months. Take note of key milestones and goals that you need to achieve.

2. Learn the Business

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide a comprehensive overview of the restaurant's operations, including menus, customer demographics, and financial performance. Schedule regular check-ins to ensure the new General Manager is on track.

Utilize Gantt chart in ClickUp to visually plan and track the onboarding process.

For the Employee:

Dive deep into understanding the restaurant's unique selling points, customer preferences, and operational processes. Shadow key team members to get a feel for the day-to-day operations.

3. Develop Relationships

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new General Manager to key stakeholders, including department heads, suppliers, and regular customers. Encourage open communication and foster a collaborative environment.

Use Board view in ClickUp to create a visual representation of key stakeholders and their roles.

For the Employee:

Build rapport with the existing team members, kitchen staff, servers, and front-of-house employees. Schedule one-on-one meetings to understand their strengths, challenges, and areas for improvement.

4. Set Goals and Priorities

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the General Manager to set SMART goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Provide guidance on prioritizing tasks and projects based on the restaurant's objectives.

Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals.

For the Employee:

Work with your Hiring Manager to align your personal goals with the restaurant's objectives. Create a detailed action plan for achieving your goals within the specified timeframes.

5. Monitor Progress and Provide Feedback

For the Hiring Manager:

Regularly review the General Manager's progress against the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Offer constructive feedback, celebrate achievements, and provide additional support where needed.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for progress check-ins and feedback sessions.

For the Employee:

Keep track of your achievements and challenges in a dedicated Table view in ClickUp. Proactively seek feedback from your Hiring Manager and be open to making adjustments to your action plan.

By following these steps, both the Hiring Manager and the new Restaurant General Manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful transition and long-term success in the role. Cheers to your new journey! 🍽️🚀