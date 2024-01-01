"With the help of this practical 30-60-90 Day Plan For Reference Librarians, you can level up your productivity and organization."

Starting a new job as a reference librarian can be both exciting and daunting, filled with endless possibilities and challenges. Enter the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Reference Librarians template! This template acts as your roadmap, guiding you towards a successful transition while impressing your new hiring manager every step of the way. For the new librarian: Set clear goals and priorities for each phase

Track progress and accomplishments seamlessly

Ensure a smooth transition into your role For the hiring manager: Monitor your new hire's progress and achievements

Support their onboarding journey effectively

Align expectations for a successful partnership Ready to kickstart your librarian journey with confidence? Let's dive in!

Reference Librarian 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits

Welcome to Your New Role as a Reference Librarian! 📚 Embark on your new journey with confidence and clarity using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template. For the hiring manager and the employee, this template offers a myriad of benefits: For the Employee : Establish clear goals, priorities, and tasks for the first three months Track progress effectively, ensuring you're on the path to success Seamlessly transition into your new role with a structured plan in place

For the Hiring Manager : Gain insight into the employee's objectives and focus areas Monitor progress and provide support where needed Ensure a smooth onboarding process, setting the stage for success in the long term

Get ready to excel in your new role with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template! 🌟

Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Reference Librarians

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Reference Librarians template, perfect for setting clear goals and tracking progress in your new role: Custom Statuses: Easily manage tasks with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to stay organized and track progress effectively

Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress efficiently

Custom Views: Access different views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay on top of tasks, collaborate seamlessly, and monitor progress effectively New Employee: Use this template to outline your goals, prioritize tasks, and track progress during your first three months in the role for a successful transition Hiring Manager: Leverage this template to guide new employees, monitor their progress, and ensure a smooth onboarding experience in their new role

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Reference Librarians

Excited to dive into your new role as a Reference Librarian? Let's make the transition smoother with a 30-60-90 Day Plan. This template in ClickUp can help you set clear goals and milestones for your first three months on the job. Here are 5 steps to guide you through the process: 1. Collaborate on Expectations For the Hiring Manager: Sit down with the new Reference Librarian to discuss job responsibilities, key projects, and performance expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clear communication at the start will set both parties up for success. For the Employee: Meet with your hiring manager to align on expectations and gain insights into the library's priorities. Understanding what is expected of you will help you plan your goals effectively. Use Docs in ClickUp to document these discussions and refer back to them as needed. 2. Set SMART Goals For the Hiring Manager: Work together to establish Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should outline what success looks like at the end of each 30-day period and beyond. For the Employee: Based on the discussions, create SMART goals that align with the library's objectives. Break down your tasks into actionable steps for each milestone. Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track these SMART goals effectively. 3. Establish Training and Development Plan For the Hiring Manager: Identify training opportunities, resources, and mentorship programs available to support the Reference Librarian's growth and development. Providing access to learning resources will enhance their skills. For the Employee: Take advantage of training sessions, workshops, and resources provided by the library to enhance your knowledge and expertise in the field. Plan and track your training schedule using Calendar view in ClickUp to ensure you stay on top of your learning journey. 4. Regular Progress Check-ins For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings to review progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback on the Reference Librarian's performance. These meetings are crucial for ensuring alignment and offering support. For the Employee: Actively participate in check-in meetings to update your manager on your progress, seek guidance when needed, and demonstrate your commitment to your goals. Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and ensure alignment between your goals and actual achievements. 5. Evaluate and Adapt For the Hiring Manager: At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate the Reference Librarian's performance against the set goals. Identify areas of improvement and adjust the plan if necessary to ensure continued success. For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each period. Be open to feedback, adapt your approach as needed, and set new goals for the upcoming month. Create Milestones in ClickUp to mark the completion of each phase and celebrate your accomplishments. By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new Reference Librarian can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a productive start to the new role.

Get Started with ClickUp’s Reference Librarian 30-60-90 Day Plan

Reference librarians transitioning into new roles can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan template to set clear goals and track progress, ensuring a successful transition period. To get started, hit “Add Template” in ClickUp to sign up and add the template to your Workspace. Designate the appropriate Space for this template. Next, invite relevant team members or guests to your Workspace to collaborate effectively. Now, leverage the full potential of this template to streamline your transition: Use the References view to access essential materials and resources

Navigate the Onboarding Board to visualize your tasks and progress

Engage in real-time communication using the Chat view

Utilize the Calendar view to manage important dates and deadlines

Start with the Start here view to kick off your onboarding journey

Follow the Onboarding Plan to track your daily tasks and milestones

Monitor progress with the Onboarding Progress view to ensure a smooth transition For hiring managers: Encourage new hires to update custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" for clarity and accountability. For employees: Keep statuses updated—Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client—to reflect accurate progress and facilitate communication with stakeholders.

Related Templates