New to the public relations world or looking to make a splash in your new role? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Public Relations Specialists is your secret weapon, empowering you to hit the ground running and make an impact from day one. Here's how this template benefits both you and your hiring manager:- **For the Hiring Manager:** - Gain transparency into the PR specialist's roadmap and objectives for the first 3 months - Ensure alignment with company goals and expectations right from the start - Track progress and performance more effectively - Provide necessary support and resources to set the new hire up for success- **For the Employee Starting the Role:** - Set clear goals, strategies, and tasks for the first 30, 60, and 90 days - Prioritize efforts to effectively manage PR campaigns - Track progress and achievements, showcasing value to the hiring manager - Boost confidence and productivity by having a well-defined plan in place

Public relations specialists can seamlessly transition into their new role with ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template, designed to streamline goal-setting and task management for PR success. Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client

Custom Fields: Utilize fields like Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress throughout the onboarding process

Custom Views: Access 7 unique views such as References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to visualize tasks, timelines, and communication channels effectively Get started on the right foot and stay organized with ClickUp's comprehensive template, whether you're a PR specialist diving into a new role or a hiring manager guiding the onboarding process.

Welcome to your new role as a Public Relations Specialist! 🌟 Congratulations on landing your new position! Whether you are the hiring manager looking to onboard a new team member or the employee starting this exciting role, here are six steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Relations Specialists. For the Hiring Manager: 1. Introduce the 30-60-90 Day Plan Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan with your new Public Relations Specialist. Provide a detailed overview of what is expected in the first three months, including goals, milestones, and key projects. Utilize Goals in ClickUp to document and share the plan with your new team member. 2. Schedule Regular Check-ins Set up regular check-in meetings to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges. These meetings are crucial for keeping the communication lines open and ensuring alignment on expectations. Leverage Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently. 3. Provide Necessary Resources Equip your new hire with all the tools, software, and information they need to succeed in their role. This includes access to relevant documents, contacts, and training materials. Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and share essential resources with your new team member. For the Employee: 4. Understand the Plan Take the time to thoroughly review the 30-60-90 Day Plan and clarify any aspects that may be unclear. Make sure you have a solid grasp of the expectations, goals, and key deliverables for each phase. Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and deadlines outlined in your plan. 5. Set Short-Term Goals Break down the plan into actionable steps and set short-term goals for the first 30 days. Focus on building relationships, understanding processes, and initiating key projects to make a positive impact early on. Create tasks in ClickUp to outline and track your progress towards achieving these short-term goals. 6. Seek Feedback and Adjust Throughout the initial 90 days, actively seek feedback from your manager, colleagues, and stakeholders. Use this feedback to adjust your approach, refine your strategies, and continuously improve in your role. Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for seeking feedback and making necessary adjustments in your PR strategies. By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Public Relations Specialist can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the new role. Good luck! 🚀

Public relations specialists and their hiring managers can use the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template to ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear objectives for the first three months in a new role. First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied. Next, invite relevant team members, including the new hire and hiring manager, to start collaborating. Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template for successful onboarding: Use the References View to access important documents and resources

The Onboarding Board View helps track progress on tasks and goals

Utilize the Chat View for real-time communication and collaboration

The Calendar View keeps everyone on track with deadlines and meetings

Start with the Start here View to get an overview of the onboarding process

Create a detailed Onboarding Plan with tasks and timelines in the designated view

Track progress in the Onboarding Progress View to ensure a successful transition Custom Fields: Assign team members in the "Who's in charge" field for clear accountability

Use the "Onboarding Stage" field to track progress and ensure tasks are completed on time Organize tasks into four different statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to keep everyone informed and on track throughout the onboarding process. Update statuses as tasks progress to ensure a successful transition and effective management of PR campaigns.

