Starting a new role in physical geography is an exciting journey filled with opportunities to make a significant impact. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set clear expectations or the new employee eager to hit the ground running, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Physical Geographers template is the key to success.

Starting a new role as a physical geographer? This template is your secret weapon to hit the ground running. Here's why it's a game-changer for both you and your hiring manager:

Welcome to the team as a Physical Geographer! Here's how to make the most of your 30-60-90 Day Plan:

1. Understand the Objectives

For the New Employee:

Welcome aboard! Take the time to thoroughly understand the objectives and expectations outlined in your 30-60-90 Day Plan. This will serve as your roadmap to success and help you align your efforts with the team's goals.

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure the objectives in the 30-60-90 Day Plan are clear, measurable, and achievable. Communicate these expectations effectively to the new employee to set them up for success.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific objectives and key results for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Learning Milestones

For the New Employee:

Identify key skills and knowledge areas you need to develop within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help you track your progress and ensure you're building a strong foundation in your new role.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the new employee in setting up achievable learning milestones by providing resources, training, and mentorship opportunities.

Track learning milestones using custom fields in ClickUp to monitor progress and provide feedback.

3. Collaborate on Projects

For the New Employee:

Start collaborating with the team on projects that align with your learning milestones. This hands-on experience will deepen your understanding of the role and the organization's processes.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign projects that challenge the new employee while allowing them to apply their knowledge and skills. Provide constructive feedback to guide their growth.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to assign and track project tasks collaboratively.

4. Review and Adjust

For the New Employee:

At the end of each phase, reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. Use this insight to adjust your approach for the upcoming 30-60-90 days.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct regular check-ins to review progress, provide support, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan based on the new employee's performance and feedback.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp for review meetings to ensure continuous improvement and alignment with objectives.

By following these steps, you'll be well on your way to making a successful transition and impactful contributions to the team as a Physical Geographer at the organization. Good luck!