Starting a new role as an oil drilling engineer or welcoming one onto your team? The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Oil Drilling Engineers template on ClickUp is your secret weapon for seamless onboarding and rapid progress. This template empowers engineers to set clear goals, objectives, and tasks within specific time frames.

Starting a new role as an Oil Drilling Engineer can be both exciting and challenging. To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these 30-60-90-day plan steps designed for Oil Drilling Engineers.

1. Understand the Objectives

For the Employee: Take the time to understand the company's drilling operations, key projects, and safety protocols. Familiarize yourself with the drilling equipment and technologies used by the company.For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the goals and expectations for the new hire within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Provide access to necessary resources and training to support their success.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to outline the objectives and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

2. Establish Relationships

For the Employee: Build relationships with key stakeholders, team members, and other departments. Seek mentorship from experienced colleagues to accelerate your learning curve.For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new hire to relevant team members, stakeholders, and department heads. Encourage open communication and collaboration.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to visualize team members' capacity and allocate time for relationship-building activities.

3. Dive into Projects

For the Employee: Start getting involved in ongoing drilling projects, understand the project timelines, and learn about the specific challenges faced by the team.For the Hiring Manager: Assign the new hire to relevant projects that align with their skills and expertise. Monitor progress and provide feedback to ensure a smooth integration.

Track project milestones and timelines using the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to stay on top of project progress.

4. Continuous Learning

For the Employee: Take the initiative to learn new drilling techniques, technologies, and safety standards. Attend relevant training sessions or workshops to enhance your skills.For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to training materials, online courses, and industry resources to support the new hire's learning journey.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both the employee and hiring manager of upcoming training sessions or learning goals.

5. Performance Review

For the Employee: Conduct a self-assessment of your performance and accomplishments during the first 90 days. Identify areas of improvement and set goals for the next quarter.For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a performance review meeting to discuss achievements, challenges, and future expectations. Provide constructive feedback and guidance for professional growth.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set performance goals and track progress over the 90-day period.

6. Plan for the Future

For the Employee: Reflect on your experiences and achievements over the past 90 days. Set long-term career goals and discuss potential growth opportunities with your manager.For the Hiring Manager: Discuss career development paths, promotions, or additional responsibilities based on the employee's performance and aspirations.

Visualize career progression and growth opportunities using Dashboards in ClickUp to align employee aspirations with company objectives.