30-60-90 Day Plan For Occupational Therapist Aides

Embarking on a new role as an Occupational Therapist Aide can be both exciting and overwhelming. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success, follow these six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on Initial Goals

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to establish clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This collaborative effort ensures alignment on expectations and sets the stage for a successful onboarding process.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to create and share SMART goals for each milestone.

2. Define Key Responsibilities

As the hiring manager, clearly outline the key responsibilities and tasks expected of the Occupational Therapist Aide. For the new employee, take the time to understand these responsibilities and seek clarification on any aspects that may be unclear.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to assign and track responsibilities for each phase of the plan.

3. Training and Skill Development

During the initial 30 days, focus on training and skill development. The hiring manager should provide necessary resources and support, while the employee should actively engage in learning the ropes of the role.

Leverage ClickUp's Whiteboards feature to create a training plan and track skill development progress.

4. Client Interaction and Shadowing

In the next 30 days, encourage the employee to start interacting with clients under supervision. This hands-on experience will provide valuable insights and practical knowledge. For the hiring manager, allow time for shadowing and provide feedback on client interactions.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule client interactions and shadowing opportunities efficiently.

5. Autonomy and Decision-Making

By the 90-day mark, aim for the Occupational Therapist Aide to demonstrate increased autonomy and decision-making capabilities. The hiring manager should gradually release supervision while the employee takes ownership of tasks.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and approvals as the employee gains confidence.

6. Performance Review and Goal Setting

Conduct a comprehensive performance review at the end of the 90-day period. Celebrate achievements, address any challenges, and collaboratively set new goals for continued growth and development.

Utilize ClickUp's Dashboards feature to visualize performance metrics and progress towards established goals effectively.