30-60-90 Day Plan For Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioners

Congratulations on your new role as a Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioner! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow this 30-60-90 Day Plan. This plan will not only help you hit the ground running but also impress your hiring manager with your organized approach to onboarding.

1. First 30 Days:

For the Employee:

In the first 30 days, focus on establishing a strong foundation. Get to know the team, familiarize yourself with the hospital's protocols, and understand the workflow in the neurosurgery department. Take the time to shadow experienced practitioners to gain insights into best practices.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the new Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioner during the first month by providing detailed orientation sessions, introducing key team members, and outlining performance expectations. Schedule regular check-ins to address any questions or concerns they may have.

2. Days 31-60:

For the Employee:

During this period, aim to deepen your understanding of the hospital's electronic health record system, refine your patient assessment skills specific to neurosurgical cases, and start taking on more independent responsibilities under supervision.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the nurse practitioner to take on more challenging cases and provide constructive feedback on their performance. Offer opportunities for further training or specialization in neurosurgical procedures based on their interests and strengths.

3. Days 61-90:

For the Employee:

In the final stretch of the 90-day plan, focus on increasing your autonomy in patient care, collaborating effectively with the surgical team, and demonstrating proficiency in handling complex neurosurgical cases. Seek feedback from peers and supervisors to continuously improve.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a comprehensive performance review with the nurse practitioner to evaluate their progress against initial goals. Recognize achievements and discuss opportunities for growth and development within the neurosurgery department. Outline expectations for ongoing professional development.

4. Feedback and Adjustment:

For Both:

Regularly solicit feedback from each other to ensure alignment on expectations and goals. Adjust the plan as needed based on evolving priorities, challenges, or opportunities that arise during the initial 90 days. Open communication is key to a successful onboarding experience.

5. Ongoing Development:

For Both:

Beyond the 90-day mark, continue to set new goals, track progress, and engage in professional development activities. Explore further training opportunities, certifications, or specializations to enhance your skills as a Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioner. Stay aligned on career aspirations and growth within the organization.