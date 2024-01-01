30-60-90 Day Plan For Tool and Die Makers,

Get ready to hit the ground running with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as a machinist or tool and die maker can be both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both the hiring manager and employee can kickstart success from day one. This template empowers you to set clear goals, outline tasks, and track milestones for the crucial first three months, ensuring a seamless onboarding process and impactful results.

Starting a new role as a Tool and Die Maker can be exciting and challenging for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp can help set clear expectations and goals for a successful transition. Here are 6 steps for both parties to make the most out of this template:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Define the specific responsibilities, tasks, and goals you expect the new Tool and Die Maker to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly outlining these expectations will provide a roadmap for success and ensure alignment between both parties.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and key results for each period.

2. Provide Training and Resources

Ensure that the new employee has access to the necessary tools, equipment, and training to perform their job effectively. Offering guidance and support during the initial onboarding phase can help accelerate their learning curve and boost productivity.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create training materials, manuals, and resources for the new Tool and Die Maker.

3. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Plan regular check-in meetings to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. These touchpoints will allow you to gauge performance, offer guidance, and make any necessary adjustments to the onboarding process.

Set up recurring Tasks in ClickUp to schedule these check-ins and keep track of action items.

For the New Employee:

4. Learn the Processes and Procedures

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company's processes, safety protocols, and quality standards. Familiarize yourself with the tools, equipment, and software systems used in the manufacturing environment.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize and prioritize your learning process.

5. Develop Skills and Proficiency

In the next 30 days, aim to enhance your technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and efficiency in tool and die making. Seek opportunities to collaborate with colleagues, ask questions, and actively participate in projects.

Track your progress using Custom fields in ClickUp to monitor skill development and proficiency levels.

6. Demonstrate Value and Contribution

By the 90-day mark, strive to showcase your capabilities by taking on more complex tasks, proposing process improvements, and contributing innovative ideas to enhance the tool and die making processes.

Create Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on value-added activities that demonstrate your contribution.

Following these steps will not only facilitate a smooth onboarding process for the new Tool and Die Maker but also ensure that the hiring manager is equipped to support their success and development in the role.