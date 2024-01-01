30-60-90 Day Plan For Land Sales Agents

Hiring managers can monitor progress, provide support, and ensure alignment with company goals. Elevate your onboarding experience with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a Land Sales Agent! To kickstart your success and impress your hiring manager, follow these 30-60-90 Day Plan steps tailored specifically for land sales agents:

1. Understand The Plan

Employee: Dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your manager to get a clear roadmap of expectations and goals for your first three months.Hiring Manager: Ensure the plan outlines key milestones, targets, and training opportunities for the new hire to succeed in the role.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to collaborate on and review the 30-60-90 Day Plan with your manager.

2. Learn The Market

Employee: Spend the first 30 days focused on understanding the local land market, key competitors, and potential buyers. Develop a deep knowledge of the properties you'll be selling.Hiring Manager: Provide resources, market analysis tools, and training sessions to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to categorize and track your market research findings effectively.

3. Build Relationships

Employee: In the next 30 days, concentrate on building relationships with potential clients, land developers, and real estate partners. Networking is key to establishing a strong client base.Hiring Manager: Introduce the new agent to key contacts, set up meetings, and provide guidance on effective networking strategies.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage networking meetings and follow-ups efficiently.

4. Develop Sales Strategies

Employee: In the final 30 days, focus on developing personalized sales strategies based on your market understanding and client relationships. Implement innovative approaches to land sales.Hiring Manager: Offer feedback on sales pitches, provide access to sales enablement tools, and support the new agent in refining their strategies.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear and measurable sales targets for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This will help track progress effectively and ensure alignment between the new agent and the manager.

By following this structured plan, both the new Land Sales Agent and the hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start in the role.