30-60-90 Day Plan For Industrial Economists

Congratulations on your new role as an Industrial Economist! To hit the ground running and showcase your skills effectively, it's crucial to develop a structured 30-60-90 Day Plan. This plan will not only help you align your objectives with the company's goals but also demonstrate your commitment and proactive approach to your new position. Here are four essential steps to create and implement your 30-60-90 Day Plan:

1. Collaborate with Your Hiring Manager

Employee:

Initiate a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss expectations, goals, and key performance indicators (KPIs) for your role. Understanding their vision for the department and the company will provide you with valuable insights into what is expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Hiring Manager:

Engage in an open dialogue with the new employee to communicate the company's objectives, team dynamics, and any ongoing projects. This will help align expectations and provide a clear direction for the new hire's integration into the team.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and milestones for each phase of the plan.

2. Develop a Detailed Plan

Employee:

Based on the insights gained from the initial discussion, create a detailed plan outlining specific tasks, projects, and learning objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Focus on short-term wins that align with the company's strategic priorities.

Hiring Manager:

Review and provide feedback on the drafted plan to ensure that it aligns with the company's goals and expectations. Collaborate with the employee to fine-tune the plan and make any necessary adjustments.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a structured document outlining the tasks and objectives for each phase of the plan.

3. Execute and Track Progress

Employee:

Begin executing the tasks outlined in the plan, seeking feedback and guidance from your team members and supervisors as needed. Regularly track your progress against the set goals and make adjustments to ensure you stay on track.

Hiring Manager:

Support the employee in their onboarding process by providing resources, feedback, and mentorship. Monitor their progress and offer guidance to help them overcome any challenges they may encounter.

Leverage the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track the employee's progress and key milestones throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

4. Evaluate Results and Set Long-Term Goals

Employee:

At the end of each phase, evaluate your accomplishments, challenges faced, and lessons learned. Use this reflection to set new goals for the upcoming phase and align your objectives with the long-term vision of the company.

Hiring Manager:

Conduct regular check-ins to evaluate the employee's performance, provide constructive feedback, and set new goals for the next phase of their onboarding. Celebrate successes and address any areas that require improvement.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set new objectives for the employee based on their performance and growth during the initial phases.

By following these steps and leveraging the features in ClickUp, both the employee and hiring manager can ensure a smooth and successful onboarding process for an Industrial Economist.