Starting a new role as a guide dog trainer can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can kickstart your training journey with a clear roadmap to success. As a trainer, you can easily establish a structured training timeline for each dog, ensuring systematic progression and skill development. For hiring managers, this template provides visibility into the training process, making it easier to track progress and set expectations.

Establishing a structured training timeline is crucial for successful guide dog training. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Guide Dog Trainers offers benefits for both hiring managers and new employees:

Whether you're a hiring manager overseeing the training program or a new employee starting the role, ClickUp's template provides a comprehensive framework for efficient and effective guide dog training.

Welcome to your new role as a Guide Dog Trainer! 🐾

Starting a new job in guide dog training can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. Here are four steps for both you as the new employee and the hiring manager to successfully utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Guide Dog Trainers:

For the New Employee:

1. Understand the Training Program

As a new Guide Dog Trainer, your first 30 days are crucial for understanding the training program in place. Take the time to learn about the methodologies used, the different training techniques, and the standards expected in the organization.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to access training manuals, program guides, and resources provided by the organization.

2. Build Relationships with Colleagues

In the next 30 days, focus on building relationships with your colleagues, fellow trainers, and support staff. Collaboration and communication are key in a successful training program, and getting to know your team will help you integrate smoothly into the organization.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule one-on-one meetings with team members and plan team-building activities.

3. Set Training Goals

During the following 30 days, it's essential to set clear training goals for yourself and for the guide dogs you'll be working with. Establish milestones, objectives, and metrics to track the progress of each dog's training journey.

Create Goals in ClickUp to outline your training objectives and track the development of the guide dogs you are working with.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide Ongoing Support and Feedback

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to provide ongoing support and feedback to the new Guide Dog Trainers. Regular check-ins, constructive feedback, and recognition of achievements will help keep the trainers motivated and aligned with the organization's mission.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for check-ins and feedback sessions with the new trainers to ensure consistent support.

By following these steps, both the new Guide Dog Trainer and the hiring manager can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and impactful training program for guide dogs. Good luck! 🐶🎓