Starting a new role as a geriatric physical therapist can be both exciting and overwhelming. Finding the perfect balance between establishing a strong foundation and making a meaningful impact on patient care is crucial. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Geriatric Physical Therapists template is here to guide both you and your hiring manager through this journey.

Welcome to your first 30-60-90 days as a Geriatric Physical Therapist! 🌟

Starting a new role can feel overwhelming, but with a structured plan in place, you and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition. Let's break down the steps for using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Geriatric Physical Therapists:

1. Understand the Expectations

Employee:

Begin by having a detailed discussion with your hiring manager to understand the expectations and goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help you align your efforts with the organization's needs and hit the ground running.

Hiring Manager:

Initiate an open dialogue with your new employee to communicate the expectations clearly. Provide them with the resources and support needed to succeed in their role.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the Systems and Processes

Employee:

Spend the initial 30 days getting acquainted with the systems, processes, and workflows unique to the organization. This includes familiarizing yourself with patient management software and documentation practices.

Hiring Manager:

Ensure the employee has access to necessary training materials and shadowing opportunities to expedite their learning curve.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to compile important manuals and guidelines for easy access.

3. Build Relationships

Employee:

Invest time in building relationships with colleagues, patients, and other healthcare professionals. Networking and forming strong connections will not only enhance teamwork but also improve patient care.

Hiring Manager:

Facilitate introductions and encourage team-building activities to help the new employee integrate into the team seamlessly.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team members and track relationship-building efforts.

4. Set Personal Development Goals

Employee:

By the 60-day mark, identify areas for personal and professional growth. Discuss these goals with your hiring manager to create a development plan that aligns with both your aspirations and the organization's needs.

Hiring Manager:

Support the employee's growth by providing access to training programs, mentorship opportunities, and constructive feedback.

Create Milestones in ClickUp to track progress towards personal development goals.

5. Demonstrate Impact

Employee:

In the final 30 days, focus on demonstrating the impact of your work. Showcase improvements in patient outcomes, team collaboration, or efficiency to highlight your value to the organization.

Hiring Manager:

Acknowledge and celebrate the employee's achievements, providing constructive feedback for continuous growth.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize key performance metrics and accomplishments.

By following these steps, you can ensure a successful onboarding process for the new Geriatric Physical Therapist and set the stage for a productive and fulfilling professional journey. 🚀