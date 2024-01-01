Ready to kickstart your forklift operator journey with confidence? Start using ClickUp's template today!

Starting a new job as a forklift operator can be both exciting and challenging. As a hiring manager, you want to set your new team member up for success, while as a new employee, you aim to make a positive impact from day one. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Forklift Operators template!

Congratulations on your new role as a forklift operator! To ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear expectations, both you and the hiring manager can follow these steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Forklift Operators:

1. Collaboratively set goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Sit down with the new forklift operator to discuss performance expectations and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure the goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).

Use Goals in ClickUp to set up clear objectives and key results for each phase.

For the Employee:

Actively participate in the goal-setting process by sharing your insights on what you aim to achieve within the first three months. Make sure to align your personal objectives with the company's expectations to drive success.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to outline your personal goals and collaborate with your manager.

2. Training and Skill Development

For the Hiring Manager:

Organize training sessions, safety briefings, and equipment familiarization to ensure the new forklift operator is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform tasks efficiently and safely.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to schedule and automate training sessions and reminders.

For the Employee:

Actively engage in training sessions and seek clarification on any tasks or safety protocols that are unclear. Take notes and ask questions to enhance your understanding of operating procedures.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create a checklist of skills to master during the training period.

3. Performance Assessment

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct regular performance assessments at the end of each 30-day period to evaluate the forklift operator's progress, identify areas for improvement, and provide constructive feedback.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics and visualize progress over time.

For the Employee:

Reflect on your performance at the end of each phase, review feedback from the hiring manager, and set new goals for the upcoming period based on the feedback received.

Create Custom Fields in ClickUp to track your progress and note down areas of improvement.

4. Continuous Improvement

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage continuous learning and improvement by providing opportunities for professional development, additional training, and mentorship to help the forklift operator excel in their role.

Utilize Workload view in ClickUp to ensure a balanced workload for the employee and identify areas where additional support may be needed.

For the Employee:

Proactively seek feedback, ask for learning opportunities, and stay updated on industry trends to enhance your skills and contribute effectively to the team.

Use Integrations in ClickUp to connect with learning platforms for additional training resources and skill development.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new forklift operator can effectively navigate the onboarding process and set a solid foundation for success in the role.