Starting a new role as a foot and ankle surgeon is both exciting and challenging. To hit the ground running and ensure a successful practice, a comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan is crucial. ClickUp's template is designed to help you, the surgeon, and your hiring manager align on expectations and goals from day one, ensuring efficient patient care and optimal surgical outcomes.

For both hiring managers and new foot and ankle surgeons, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template includes:

Welcome to the team! 🎉 Here's how both the hiring manager and new employee can make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Foot and Ankle Surgeons:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Review and Tailor the Template

Start by reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Tailor it to align with the specific goals, responsibilities, and expectations you have for the new surgeon. Customizing the plan will help set clear objectives for the onboarding process.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and align the surgeon's objectives with the organization's mission.

2. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Plan regular check-in meetings with the new surgeon to discuss progress, challenges, and goals. These meetings will provide an opportunity to offer support, gather feedback, and ensure that the surgeon is integrating effectively into the team.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.

For the New Employee:

3. Familiarize Yourself with the Template

Take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan template provided by your hiring manager. Understand the goals outlined for each phase of your onboarding journey and familiarize yourself with the expectations set for your role.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to keep track of important information and refer back to it as needed.

4. Set Clear Objectives

Based on the goals outlined in the plan, set clear objectives for yourself for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Establish milestones, such as patient interaction targets, surgical skill improvements, or research goals, to track your progress effectively.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track and visualize your progress towards achieving these objectives.

5. Seek Feedback and Adapt

Throughout the onboarding process, actively seek feedback from your colleagues, supervisors, and patients. Use this feedback to adapt your approach, identify areas for improvement, and ensure that you are meeting the expectations set out in the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to gather feedback from different stakeholders and collaborate on refining your strategies.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and new Foot and Ankle Surgeon can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the new role. Good luck! 🚀