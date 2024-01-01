Start strong, stay focused, and accelerate your impact with ClickUp’s comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for Engineering Managers template today!

Absolutely, here are six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Engineering Managers, tailored for both hiring managers and new employees:

For Hiring Managers:

1. Set clear expectations

Before the new engineering manager starts, define the key responsibilities, goals, and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This sets a clear path for success and helps align everyone's expectations.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline and share these expectations with the new hire.

2. Provide necessary resources

Ensure the new engineering manager has access to all the tools, information, and resources needed to hit the ground running. This could include introducing them to key team members, providing access to relevant documents, and setting up necessary training sessions.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a centralized hub for all essential resources and information.

3. Schedule regular check-ins

Plan regular touch-base meetings throughout the 30-60-90 day period to provide guidance, feedback, and support. These meetings are crucial for addressing any challenges early on and keeping the new hire on track.

Leverage Recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule these check-ins and ensure they are never missed.

For New Employees:

4. Understand the existing processes

In the first 30 days, focus on learning and understanding the current engineering processes, team dynamics, and ongoing projects. This foundational knowledge will help you integrate smoothly into the team.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize ongoing projects and understand team workflows efficiently.

5. Identify areas for improvement

During the first 60 days, start pinpointing areas where you can make a positive impact. This could involve proposing process improvements, identifying bottlenecks, or suggesting new initiatives to enhance team efficiency.

Leverage Custom fields in ClickUp to categorize and track areas for improvement within ongoing projects.

6. Execute on strategic initiatives

In the final 90 days, focus on executing strategic initiatives aligned with the team's objectives. This is the time to demonstrate your leadership skills, drive key projects to completion, and showcase the value you bring to the team.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor project progress, track key metrics, and ensure alignment with the overall engineering goals.