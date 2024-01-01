Stepping into a new engineering manager role can feel like diving into the deep end of a pool. But fear not! ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Engineering Managers template is here to guide both you and your hiring manager through those crucial first months. This template empowers you to:
- Set clear goals, objectives, and action plans to hit the ground running
- Align with organizational objectives for a seamless transition
- Drive success by managing your team effectively from day one
Engineering Manager 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Welcome to the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Engineering Managers!
Crafted to set you up for success in your new role, this template is a game-changer for both hiring managers and employees. Here's why:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain insight into the new hire's strategic thinking and approach to team management from day one
- Align expectations and objectives right from the start, ensuring a smooth transition and accelerated productivity
- Track progress and performance against predefined goals, enabling constructive feedback and support
For the Employee:
- Establish clear goals and priorities for each phase, providing a roadmap for success in the new role
- Foster alignment with organizational objectives, enhancing overall team and company performance
- Drive personal growth and development through structured planning, setting a strong foundation for long-term success
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Engineering Managers
To ensure a smooth transition into your new role as an engineering manager, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress seamlessly with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, making it easy to manage tasks and timelines effectively
- Custom Fields: Utilize fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress, ensuring a clear and structured workflow
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress for a comprehensive overview of tasks and milestones
For the hiring manager:
- Easily track the progress of your new engineering manager's onboarding journey
- Streamline communication and collaboration between team members
- Monitor key milestones and objectives to ensure a successful transition
For the employee:
- Stay organized with clear objectives and tasks for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders
- Monitor progress and stay on track to achieve set goals within the specified timeframe
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Engineering Managers
Absolutely, here are six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Engineering Managers, tailored for both hiring managers and new employees:
For Hiring Managers:
1. Set clear expectations
Before the new engineering manager starts, define the key responsibilities, goals, and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This sets a clear path for success and helps align everyone's expectations.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline and share these expectations with the new hire.
2. Provide necessary resources
Ensure the new engineering manager has access to all the tools, information, and resources needed to hit the ground running. This could include introducing them to key team members, providing access to relevant documents, and setting up necessary training sessions.
Use Docs in ClickUp to create a centralized hub for all essential resources and information.
3. Schedule regular check-ins
Plan regular touch-base meetings throughout the 30-60-90 day period to provide guidance, feedback, and support. These meetings are crucial for addressing any challenges early on and keeping the new hire on track.
Leverage Recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule these check-ins and ensure they are never missed.
For New Employees:
4. Understand the existing processes
In the first 30 days, focus on learning and understanding the current engineering processes, team dynamics, and ongoing projects. This foundational knowledge will help you integrate smoothly into the team.
Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize ongoing projects and understand team workflows efficiently.
5. Identify areas for improvement
During the first 60 days, start pinpointing areas where you can make a positive impact. This could involve proposing process improvements, identifying bottlenecks, or suggesting new initiatives to enhance team efficiency.
Leverage Custom fields in ClickUp to categorize and track areas for improvement within ongoing projects.
6. Execute on strategic initiatives
In the final 90 days, focus on executing strategic initiatives aligned with the team's objectives. This is the time to demonstrate your leadership skills, drive key projects to completion, and showcase the value you bring to the team.
Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor project progress, track key metrics, and ensure alignment with the overall engineering goals.
Engineering managers and new hires can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan template to smoothly transition into a new role and set clear objectives for the first three months.
To get started, add the template to your Workspace and specify the location where you want it applied.
Invite relevant team members to collaborate and assign responsibilities:
- Utilize the "References" view to access important documents and resources
- Use the "Onboarding Board" view to track progress and tasks during the onboarding process
- Communicate effectively using the "Chat" view to stay connected with team members
- Plan out key dates and milestones with the "Calendar" view
- Begin with the "Start here" view to get an overview of the plan
- Create a detailed onboarding plan using the "Onboarding Plan" view
- Track progress and completion with the "Onboarding Progress" view
Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, and utilize custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to streamline responsibilities and onboarding progress.