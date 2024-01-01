30-60-90 Day Plan For Econometricians

Get ready to excel in your new role and make a lasting impression right from the start!

Excited to kick off your new role as an Econometrician? The 30-60-90 Day Plan is your roadmap to success. Let's dive into the steps to get you started on the right foot and impress your hiring manager with your strategic approach.

1. Understand the Business

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, immerse yourself in understanding the company's goals, values, and target audience. Dive deep into the data available and familiarize yourself with the existing econometric models being used.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the new employee to schedule meetings with key stakeholders, provide access to relevant Docs in ClickUp, and offer guidance on how to navigate the data landscape effectively.

2. Develop a Testing Strategy

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, focus on creating a comprehensive testing strategy that aligns with the business objectives. Identify areas for improvement in current models and propose strategies for optimization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the employee in setting up their testing framework by leveraging Whiteboards in ClickUp to brainstorm ideas and solicit feedback from the team.

3. Implement Advanced Models

For the Employee:

By the 60-day mark, start implementing advanced econometric models that can provide deeper insights into the data. Experiment with different methodologies and analyze the results to refine your approach.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide access to relevant training materials, encourage knowledge sharing among team members, and track progress using Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor the implementation of advanced models.

4. Optimize and Scale

For the Employee:

In the final 30 days, focus on optimizing existing models for better accuracy and scalability. Document the process, results, and recommendations for future projects to ensure a seamless transition.

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-ins to review the progress, celebrate milestones, and discuss opportunities for growth. Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline communication and task assignments for a more efficient workflow.

By following these steps, both the new Econometrician and the hiring manager can work together to achieve success and drive impactful results in the role.