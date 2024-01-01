Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template, designed to boost productivity and success in the first crucial months of your new role.

Absolutely, here's a guide for both the hiring manager and the employee to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Counter Installers template in ClickUp:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set clear expectations

Communicate the specific goals and objectives you expect the new counter installer to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be clear about the milestones you want them to accomplish and how their performance will be evaluated.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline the measurable objectives for the new counter installer.

2. Provide necessary resources

Ensure that the new hire has access to all the tools, materials, and training required to successfully complete their tasks. Offer guidance on where to find essential information and who to reach out to for support.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set up welcome messages and reminders for the new counter installer.

3. Schedule regular check-ins

Plan regular meetings at the end of each 30-day period to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These check-ins are crucial for keeping the new hire on track and ensuring alignment with the overall team goals.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage check-in meetings effectively.

For the Employee:

4. Dive into learning

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company culture, products, and processes. Ask questions, attend training sessions, and familiarize yourself with the tools and software used for installations.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a personal onboarding guide with key resources and information.

5. Take ownership and show progress

In the following 60 and 90-day periods, start taking ownership of projects, demonstrate your skills, and show tangible progress towards the goals set by the hiring manager. Seek feedback, adapt to any challenges, and showcase your ability to deliver results.

Track your milestones and achievements using the Goals feature in ClickUp to demonstrate your progress to the hiring manager.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new counter installer can ensure a smooth and successful onboarding process within the specified timeframes.