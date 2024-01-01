Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Are you a corporate trainer gearing up for a new role? Or a hiring manager looking to set your trainers up for success? Look no further than ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Corporate Trainers template! This tool is the secret recipe for structured and effective training programs, ensuring seamless onboarding and skill development for new hires. With this template, you can:

Crafting a 30-60-90 day plan for corporate trainers is a game-changer for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Here's why:

This template ensures seamless communication and collaboration between trainers and new employees, setting clear goals and objectives for successful onboarding and skill development.

As a corporate trainer or a new employee, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Corporate Trainers provides a structured approach to effective onboarding and skill development:

Excited to kickstart your journey as a corporate trainer? With the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success in your new role. Here are five steps to guide you through the process, whether you're the new hire or the supporting manager:

1. Set Clear Objectives

For both the hiring manager and the new corporate trainer, it's crucial to establish clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define what success looks like at each milestone to ensure alignment and a shared understanding of expectations.

For the Hiring Manager: Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track the progress of the new hire against these objectives.

2. Dive into Training Materials

As the new corporate trainer, immerse yourself in the training materials provided by the organization. Understand the company culture, training modules, and resources available to deliver impactful training sessions.

For the Hiring Manager: Use ClickUp's Board view to visualize the training modules and ensure they align with the 30-60-90 day objectives.

3. Develop Training Plans

Craft detailed training plans for each phase of the 30-60-90 day period. Outline the topics to cover, activities to engage the learners, and assessments to measure the training effectiveness.

For the Hiring Manager: Implement Automations in ClickUp to streamline the approval process for training plans and materials.

4. Seek Feedback and Adapt

Encourage open communication between the hiring manager and the corporate trainer. Regular feedback sessions can help identify strengths, areas for improvement, and opportunities for growth.

For the Hiring Manager: Leverage Custom fields in ClickUp to track feedback provided to the new hire and monitor their progress.

5. Evaluate Progress and Celebrate Wins

At the end of each 30-60-90 day phase, evaluate the progress made towards the set objectives. Acknowledge achievements, celebrate milestones, and pivot strategies if needed to ensure continued success in the role.

For Both: Review progress using ClickUp's Calendar view and Dashboards, and celebrate wins together to foster a positive working relationship.

