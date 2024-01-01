Ready to kickstart your journey towards editorial excellence? Let ClickUp's template guide you every step of the way!

This template empowers hiring managers to set clear goals and expectations, while providing new copy editors with a roadmap for success. Within 30, 60, and 90 days, everyone involved can collaborate effectively to achieve milestones, foster growth, and ensure a strong foundation for a successful editorial career.

Welcome to the team! Here's a comprehensive guide on how to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Copy Editors effectively. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will help set you up for success in your new role.

1. Understand Expectations

As the hiring manager, clearly define the expectations and key responsibilities of the copy editor role for the employee. For the new employee, take time to review and understand these expectations to align with the team's goals.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and communicate these expectations clearly.

2. Familiarize Yourself with Processes

Hiring managers should introduce the new copy editor to existing processes, style guides, and tools used by the team. New employees should take the initiative to learn these processes thoroughly to hit the ground running.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and share important style guides and processes for easy reference.

3. Set Learning Goals

Collaboratively establish learning goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This ensures that the new copy editor has a structured approach to acquiring new skills and knowledge.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track and achieve these learning goals effectively.

4. Start Editing Practice

Hiring managers, provide the new employee with editing tasks to practice and understand the company's editing standards. New copy editors, actively engage in these tasks to improve your skills and receive feedback.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to assign and complete editing practice assignments.

5. Seek Feedback

Regular feedback sessions are crucial. Hiring managers, provide constructive feedback to help the new employee improve. New copy editors, actively seek feedback to understand areas of improvement and make necessary adjustments.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to track feedback sessions and monitor progress.

6. Evaluate Progress and Plan Ahead

At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, evaluate progress together. Hiring managers, assess the copy editor's performance and provide guidance for future growth. New copy editors, reflect on achievements and areas for improvement to plan ahead.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and plan for the next phase effectively.

By following these steps, both hiring managers and new copy editors can ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process. Good luck in your new role! 🚀