Get a head start on your conference planning journey or set your new hire up for success with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Are you a conference planner looking to hit the ground running in your new role? Or a hiring manager wanting to set your new hire up for success? Look no further than ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners template!

Embark on your conference planning journey with confidence and clarity!

From getting started to hitting your stride, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners is your ticket to seamless event execution. Here's how this template will benefit both you and your hiring manager:

For both hiring managers and employees starting the role, this template includes:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners template, designed to help you seamlessly organize and execute successful conferences in a timely manner!

Planning a successful conference can be overwhelming, especially when starting a new role. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will set you on the path to conference planning success and smooth onboarding.

1. Familiarize yourself with the conference details

As a conference planner, it's crucial to understand the event's purpose, target audience, budget, and key stakeholders. If you're the hiring manager, ensure the new employee has access to all necessary information and resources.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to centralize all conference details, including objectives, timelines, and attendee demographics for easy access.

2. Research and book venues and vendors

Within the first 30 days, start researching potential venues, caterers, audiovisual suppliers, and any other vendors needed for the conference. It's essential to secure these partnerships early to ensure a successful event.

Create tasks in ClickUp to manage vendor outreach, negotiations, and contracts, keeping everything organized and on track.

3. Develop a comprehensive budget

Within the first 60 days, work on creating a detailed budget that includes all expenses from venue costs to marketing materials. This budget will serve as a roadmap for financial planning and decision-making throughout the conference planning process.

Leverage custom fields in ClickUp to categorize expenses, allocate funds, and track spending against the budget for better financial control.

4. Create a detailed event timeline

By day 60, it's essential to have a comprehensive timeline outlining all tasks and deadlines leading up to the conference day. This timeline should include milestones, key deliverables, and responsibilities assigned to team members.

Visualize the timeline using ClickUp's Gantt chart feature to ensure all tasks are properly sequenced and everyone is on the same page regarding deadlines.

5. Implement marketing and promotional strategies

As you approach the 90-day mark, focus on promoting the conference to attract attendees. Develop marketing materials, launch social media campaigns, and coordinate with media partners to increase visibility and engagement.

Utilize ClickUp's Automations to streamline repetitive marketing tasks like sending out promotional emails or social media posts at scheduled intervals.

6. Conduct post-conference evaluation and feedback analysis

After the conference, it's crucial to evaluate the event's success by collecting feedback from attendees, sponsors, and speakers. Identify areas for improvement and document key learnings to enhance future conferences.

Create a post-conference evaluation task list in ClickUp, including survey creation, data analysis, and action item implementation based on feedback received.

By following these steps in ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners, both hiring managers and new employees can collaborate effectively to plan and execute successful conferences.