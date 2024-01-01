Are you a conference planner looking to hit the ground running in your new role? Or a hiring manager wanting to set your new hire up for success? Look no further than ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners template!
With this template, conference planners can:
- Set clear goals and strategies for organizing successful conferences
- Create actionable plans for efficient planning and coordination
- Ensure timely delivery of all conference-related tasks and activities
Conference Planner 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
From getting started to hitting your stride, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners is your ticket to seamless event execution. Here's how this template will benefit both you and your hiring manager:
For the Employee:
- Establish clear goals and objectives for each phase of conference planning
- Track progress and stay organized with structured timelines and tasks
- Demonstrate proactive planning and strategic thinking to impress from day one
- Build confidence and solidify your position as a valuable team member
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain insight into the employee's approach, adaptability, and planning skills
- Monitor progress and provide timely feedback and support
- Ensure alignment with overall conference objectives and timelines
- Set clear expectations and foster a collaborative working relationship
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Conference Planners
For both hiring managers and employees starting the role, this template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Easily track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure smooth conference planning and execution
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress efficiently
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and monitor conference planning tasks effectively
- Collaboration Tools: Enhance communication and coordination through features like Chat, Calendar, and References to ensure seamless teamwork and successful conference execution.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Conference Planners
Planning a successful conference can be overwhelming, especially when starting a new role. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will set you on the path to conference planning success and smooth onboarding.
1. Familiarize yourself with the conference details
As a conference planner, it's crucial to understand the event's purpose, target audience, budget, and key stakeholders. If you're the hiring manager, ensure the new employee has access to all necessary information and resources.
Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to centralize all conference details, including objectives, timelines, and attendee demographics for easy access.
2. Research and book venues and vendors
Within the first 30 days, start researching potential venues, caterers, audiovisual suppliers, and any other vendors needed for the conference. It's essential to secure these partnerships early to ensure a successful event.
Create tasks in ClickUp to manage vendor outreach, negotiations, and contracts, keeping everything organized and on track.
3. Develop a comprehensive budget
Within the first 60 days, work on creating a detailed budget that includes all expenses from venue costs to marketing materials. This budget will serve as a roadmap for financial planning and decision-making throughout the conference planning process.
Leverage custom fields in ClickUp to categorize expenses, allocate funds, and track spending against the budget for better financial control.
4. Create a detailed event timeline
By day 60, it's essential to have a comprehensive timeline outlining all tasks and deadlines leading up to the conference day. This timeline should include milestones, key deliverables, and responsibilities assigned to team members.
Visualize the timeline using ClickUp's Gantt chart feature to ensure all tasks are properly sequenced and everyone is on the same page regarding deadlines.
5. Implement marketing and promotional strategies
As you approach the 90-day mark, focus on promoting the conference to attract attendees. Develop marketing materials, launch social media campaigns, and coordinate with media partners to increase visibility and engagement.
Utilize ClickUp's Automations to streamline repetitive marketing tasks like sending out promotional emails or social media posts at scheduled intervals.
6. Conduct post-conference evaluation and feedback analysis
After the conference, it's crucial to evaluate the event's success by collecting feedback from attendees, sponsors, and speakers. Identify areas for improvement and document key learnings to enhance future conferences.
Create a post-conference evaluation task list in ClickUp, including survey creation, data analysis, and action item implementation based on feedback received.
By following these steps in ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners, both hiring managers and new employees can collaborate effectively to plan and execute successful conferences.
Conference planners and their hiring managers can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planners template to streamline the planning process and ensure successful conference execution within set timeframes.
To get started:
- Add the template to your Workspace and specify the location for application.
- Invite relevant team members and stakeholders to collaborate effectively.
Take full advantage of the template's features:
- Use the References view to access important documents and resources.
- Utilize the Onboarding Board view to track progress and tasks.
- Engage in real-time discussions with the Chat view.
- Plan and schedule tasks with the Calendar view.
- Start with the Start here view for a comprehensive overview.
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan and track progress with the respective views.
- Monitor tasks across statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client.
- Customize fields with Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage for clear accountability and progress tracking.
Stay organized, efficient, and successful in planning and executing conferences with this comprehensive ClickUp template.