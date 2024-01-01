Embarking on a new role as a certified athletic trainer is both thrilling and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can seamlessly transition into your leadership position while impressing your hiring manager with a clear roadmap for success. This template empowers you to:
- Set achievable goals and objectives for your first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Establish strong relationships with athletes and staff from day one
- Implement innovative initiatives to elevate your performance and impact
For hiring managers, this template offers a glimpse into the future success of your new hire. Start planning your journey to athletic training excellence today!
Certified Athletic Trainer 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Exciting times ahead for both hiring managers and new athletic trainers stepping into leadership roles! The Certified Athletic Trainer 30-60-90 Day Plan template sets the stage for success by:
- Guiding trainers in establishing strong relationships with athletes and staff right from the start
- Helping new leaders outline clear goals and objectives for their first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Enabling trainers to showcase their progress and achievements to hiring managers
- Supporting the implementation of new initiatives to drive success in their leadership role
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Athletic Trainers
For both the hiring manager and employee starting the role, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Athletic Trainers template offers a comprehensive tool to streamline onboarding and goal-setting:
- Custom Statuses: Categorize tasks as Complete, In Progress, To Do, or Waiting On Client to track progress effectively during the first crucial days in the role
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress of specific onboarding tasks
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with 7 views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to ensure a successful onboarding experience and goal achievement
- Task Management: Easily manage tasks, set deadlines, and monitor progress to meet onboarding milestones and objectives efficiently.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Athletic Trainers
Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Athletic Trainer! To hit the ground running and ensure a smooth transition, here's a comprehensive guide on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:
1. Collaborate on Initial Goals
For the Hiring Manager:
Initiate a meeting with the new Certified Athletic Trainer to discuss and establish clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Encourage open communication and ensure alignment on performance expectations and key objectives.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART objectives and monitor progress collaboratively.
For the Employee:
Engage proactively with your hiring manager to understand their expectations and clarify any uncertainties regarding the goals set. Take ownership of your development and seek clarity on how to contribute effectively to the team.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to document the agreed-upon goals and action plans.
2. Dive into Role-Specific Training
For the Hiring Manager:
Provide the new Certified Athletic Trainer with access to relevant training materials, resources, and necessary tools to excel in the role. Offer guidance on the organization's protocols, procedures, and best practices.
Leverage Automations in ClickUp to streamline the onboarding process by automating training reminders and progress tracking.
For the Employee:
Immerse yourself in the training provided by the organization and actively seek opportunities to enhance your skills and knowledge. Take notes, ask questions, and engage with experienced colleagues to accelerate your learning curve.
Track your progress using Tasks in ClickUp to ensure you cover all essential training modules.
3. Establish Key Relationships
For the Hiring Manager:
Introduce the new Certified Athletic Trainer to key stakeholders, team members, and other departments within the organization. Foster a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate smooth collaboration.
Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule introductory meetings and networking sessions.
For the Employee:
Initiate conversations with team members, coaches, athletes, and other relevant personnel to build rapport and establish strong working relationships. Seek mentorship opportunities and leverage existing networks for guidance.
Utilize Table view in ClickUp to organize and manage your contact list for effective relationship-building.
4. Implement Performance Tracking
For the Hiring Manager:
Establish a system for tracking the Certified Athletic Trainer's performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs). Provide regular feedback and coaching to ensure continuous improvement.
Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to create visual representations of performance metrics for easy monitoring.
For the Employee:
Take ownership of tracking your performance metrics and seek feedback from your hiring manager on a regular basis. Reflect on areas of improvement and actively work towards enhancing your performance.
Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to track and measure your individual KPIs effectively.
5. Review Progress and Adjust Strategies
For the Hiring Manager:
Conduct regular check-ins with the Certified Athletic Trainer to review progress, address any challenges, and realign goals if necessary. Provide ongoing support and guidance to ensure success.
Use Workload view in ClickUp to visualize the workload distribution and identify areas where additional support may be needed.
For the Employee:
Reflect on your progress at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period. Identify achievements, challenges, and areas for growth. Adjust your strategies and goals accordingly to stay on track for success.
Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and milestones reached during the onboarding process.
By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's powerful features, both the Hiring Manager and Certified Athletic Trainer can collaborate effectively to ensure a successful transition and impactful contributions in the new role. Cheers to a successful journey ahead!
Get Started with ClickUp’s Certified Athletic Trainer 30-60-90 Day Plan
Newly hired Certified Athletic Trainers and their hiring managers can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth onboarding process and successful transition into the new role.
Here's how to make the most of this template:
Start by adding the template to your Workspace and designate the appropriate location.
Invite relevant team members, including the new hire and the hiring manager, to collaborate effectively.
Utilize the following views to streamline the onboarding process:
- References View: Access important documents and resources for quick reference.
- Onboarding Board: Visualize the onboarding journey and track progress.
- Chat View: Communicate seamlessly with team members and address any queries.
- Calendar View: Schedule important meetings, training sessions, and deadlines.
- Start Here View: Get a quick overview of the onboarding process and key milestones.
- Onboarding Plan: Create a detailed plan outlining tasks, responsibilities, and timelines.
- Onboarding Progress: Track the progress of tasks and milestones in real-time.
Organize tasks into four different statuses:
- Complete: Tasks that have been successfully accomplished.
- In Progress: Ongoing tasks that are currently being worked on.
- To Do: Tasks that need to be completed.
- Waiting On Client: Tasks that are pending client input or approval.
Customize the template by using the custom fields:
- Who's in Charge: Designate the responsible team member for each task.
- Onboarding Stage: Specify the stage of onboarding for each task.
By following these steps, both the new Certified Athletic Trainer and the hiring manager can ensure a structured and successful onboarding process.