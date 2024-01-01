30-60-90 Day Plan For Campaign Fundraisers

Ready to revolutionize your campaign fundraising game? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a Campaign Fundraiser! To hit the ground running and make a significant impact, follow these five steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This plan will help you set clear objectives and track your progress effectively, ensuring a successful fundraising campaign.

1. Familiarize yourself with the organization

For the Employee: Take the time to thoroughly research the organization's mission, past fundraising campaigns, and current strategies. Understand the target audience, key stakeholders, and the organization's overall goals.

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new employee to dive deep into the organization's background and provide any relevant resources or contacts to assist in the research process.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to compile all the essential information about the organization for easy reference.

2. Develop a comprehensive fundraising strategy

For the Employee: Craft a detailed plan outlining your fundraising approach for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define specific fundraising goals, identify potential donors, and create a timeline for executing different fundraising activities.

For the Hiring Manager: Review and provide feedback on the proposed strategy, offering insights and suggestions to enhance its effectiveness.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable targets for each phase of the fundraising campaign.

3. Build relationships with key stakeholders

For the Employee: Initiate conversations with key stakeholders such as donors, volunteers, and board members. Establish rapport, communicate your vision for the campaign, and seek their input and support.

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new employee to relevant stakeholders and facilitate networking opportunities to foster strong relationships.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your stakeholder engagement strategy effectively.

4. Execute fundraising activities and track progress

For the Employee: Implement the fundraising strategy by organizing events, sending out solicitation emails, and leveraging social media platforms to raise awareness. Monitor donation progress, track donor responses, and adjust strategies as needed.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide guidance and resources to support the employee in executing fundraising activities successfully. Offer assistance in overcoming any challenges that may arise during the campaign.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule fundraising events and track important deadlines.

5. Evaluate campaign performance and plan for the future

For the Employee: Evaluate the success of the fundraising campaign by analyzing donation metrics, donor feedback, and overall impact. Identify areas of improvement and develop a plan for sustaining fundraising momentum beyond the initial 90 days.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a performance review meeting to discuss the campaign outcomes, recognize achievements, and collaborate on future fundraising strategies.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize campaign performance metrics and gain insights for future fundraising initiatives.